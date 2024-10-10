About Cookies on This Site

LG LED All-in-One LAPA136: gran formato, fácil instalación y máxima calidad visual para espacios profesionales

LG LED All-in-One LAPA136: gran formato, fácil instalación y máxima calidad visual para espacios profesionales

LAPA136-GF

Pantalla LED All-In-One con webOS

Pantalla amplia para conferencias con contenido claro y visualmente impactante.

* Todas las imágenes de esta página son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

* Los accesorios del soporte varían según el modelo y deben adquirirse por separado.

Pantalla LED All-In-One con Parlantes Integrados

La serie LG LAPA All-in-One ofrece una experiencia inmersiva con pantallas de 136” o 163”. Gracias a su controlador integrado y altavoces incorporados, se elimina la necesidad de configuraciones adicionales o cableado complejo. Una solución simplificada para quienes buscan alto impacto visual sin complicaciones de instalación.

LAPA136-02-All-in-One-LED-Screen-with-Built-in-Speaker-LED-All-In-One-LED-Signage-ID-D.jpg

Instalación rápida y sencilla

Montar la LAPA es tan simple como fijar sus tres gabinetes, instalar los módulos LED y conectar el cable de energía. Este proceso práctico ahorra tiempo y reduce los costos de mano de obra, permitiendo una implementación ágil en salas de juntas, auditorios o espacios comerciales.

Instalación paso a paso: montaje de gabinetes, módulos LED y conexión eléctrica.

* La imagen es un ejemplo del modelo LAPA136.

* La fijación de tornillos o la instalación del soporte de pared/accesorios es necesaria adicionalmente.

Conexión de energía simple y limpia

El sistema de doble cable AC facilita la conexión eléctrica y mantiene una instalación limpia y organizada, ideal para espacios corporativos donde la estética también es clave.

Mantenimiento frontal rápido sin herramientas complejas

Ante cualquier falla del módulo LED o de la placa del sistema, el mantenimiento se realiza desde el frente. El módulo puede retirarse fácilmente con la herramienta magnética incluida, sin necesidad de desconectar cables, minimizando tiempos de inactividad.

Instalación versátil con accesorios dedicados

Incluye soporte de pared horizontal y herramientas necesarias para la instalación. Además, se puede agregar un soporte de piso opcional. Gracias a su diseño modular, permite una instalación lado a lado (1×N) de hasta 10 pantallas, adaptándose a proyectos de gran escala.

Opciones de montaje flexibles: en pared, con base o múltiples pantallas unidas.

* Los accesorios del soporte varían según el modelo y deben adquirirse por separado.

LG ConnectedCare: monitoreo remoto en tiempo real

A través del servicio en la nube LG ConnectedCare, puedes diagnosticar fallas, gestionar remotamente el estado de las pantallas y asegurar una operación continua. Una herramienta ideal para empresas con sedes o pantallas distribuidas.

Monitoreo remoto en tiempo real con LG ConnectedCare basado en la nube.

* La disponibilidad de LG ConnectedCare varía según la región.

Rendimiento avanzado con webOS y SoC integrado

Su procesador Quad Core permite ejecutar múltiples tareas sin necesidad de reproductor adicional. Además, la plataforma webOS de LG ofrece una interfaz intuitiva y herramientas para el desarrollo de aplicaciones, mejorando la productividad operativa.

Multitarea fluida mediante plataforma inteligente webOS de LG.

* El sitio webOS Signage Developer (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) proporciona herramientas SDK y documentación para crear aplicaciones en LG Digital Signage. Solo está abierto a socios.

Compatible con sistemas de control AV profesionales

La serie LAPA es compatible con Crestron Connected®, permitiendo integración fluida con sistemas AV empresariales. Ofrece control automatizado en red para mejorar la eficiencia y simplificar la gestión de pantallas.

* Requiere configuración inicial en el display y licencia de Crestron Connected®.

Controla fácilmente la pantalla desde el sistema AV de la sala.

Compartir pantalla de forma inalámbrica con One:Quick Share

Comparte tu pantalla desde un PC con solo presionar un botón gracias a LG One:Quick Share. Esta solución inalámbrica permite ajustar volumen, brillo y otros parámetros sin control remoto.

* Se requiere la compra de One:Quick Share y habilitar SoftAP en el menú de red.

Comparte contenido inalámbricamente desde un portátil con dongle USB.

Pantalla compartida inalámbrica

La serie LAPA es compatible con LG One:Quick Share*, una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla. Permite compartir de forma sencilla la pantalla de la PC personal con la pantalla mediante su botón y Wi-Fi integrado*, y también permite ajustar los valores básicos de configuración (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla conectada sin un control remoto.

LG One:Quick Share debe adquirirse por separado.
** Los usuarios deben configurar SoftAP habilitado en el menú de red de Signage.

Diseño con protección contra propagación de fuego para mayor seguridad.

Protección contra propagación de llamas certificada

Cumple con el estándar BS476 Parte 7 Clase 1, validado por TUV SUD. Esto garantiza una excelente resistencia al fuego, ideal para espacios cerrados que requieren altos estándares de seguridad.

 

* Evaluado en diciembre de 2024. El rendimiento puede variar según el entorno de uso

Funcionamiento garantizado hasta los 5.000 metros de altitud

Gracias a una unidad de energía optimizada, la LAPA está diseñada para operar con estabilidad incluso en ubicaciones a gran altitud, como ciudades en zonas montañosas. Una ventaja única para instalaciones exigentes.

Operación estable incluso en altitudes de hasta 5.000 metros.

* Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar en función del entorno de uso.

