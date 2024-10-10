LG LED All-in-One LAPA136: gran formato, fácil instalación y máxima calidad visual para espacios profesionales

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pantalla compartida inalámbrica
La serie LAPA es compatible con LG One:Quick Share*, una solución inalámbrica para compartir pantalla. Permite compartir de forma sencilla la pantalla de la PC personal con la pantalla mediante su botón y Wi-Fi integrado*, y también permite ajustar los valores básicos de configuración (volumen, modo de imagen, brillo automático, etc.) de la pantalla conectada sin un control remoto.
LG One:Quick Share debe adquirirse por separado.
** Los usuarios deben configurar SoftAP habilitado en el menú de red de Signage.