Monitores 4K

Los monitores 4K LG con tecnología UHD UltraFine™ ofrecen imágenes mucho más brillantes, con una calidad y realismo perfectos para los profesionales de la edición de imagens. Gracias a estas pantallas obendrá 8,3 millones de píxeles con imágenes más nítidas y con más detalles que nunca.

El complemento perfecto

El Complemento Perfecto

Los monitores LG Ultrafine™ 4K y 5K te brindarán una experiencia UHD con el detalle de MacBook o MacBook Pro.

Mejor Monitor 4K 2019

 Mejor Monitor 4K 2019

Mira cómo RTINGS.com seleccionó el monitor LG UHD 4K como el mejor monitor 4K de 2019. Otros monitores LG UHD 4K también recibieron la mejor clasificación en otras categorías.

