Software centrado en LG Pro

Las soluciones profesionales redefinen la experiencia del huésped en la industria hotelera, impulsadas por la tecnología Pro:Centric de LG.

LG Pro: Centric Directo

 

Un sistema de gestión de contenidos hoteleros que admite herramientas de edición sencillas y ofrece diversas soluciones.

Más información

LG Pro: Centric V

 

Un sistema de gestión de contenidos de hotel diseñado específicamente para la infraestructura de RF, que permite al hotel entregar información de forma más efectiva.

Más información



Software SuperSign de LG

LG SuperSign es una solución de software integral e indispensable para la gestión integrada de la señalización digital. LG SuperSign simplifica la creación y distribución de contenido, así como la supervisión y el control centralizados, lo que ayuda a su empresa a ahorrar tiempo y a operar de forma más eficaz en múltiples ubicaciones.

Sistema de gestión de contenidos LG SuperSign

 

Una solución de software definitiva para la industria que ofrece capacidades de gestión de contenido versátiles y usabilidad mejorada.

Más información

Restaurante de comida rápida LG SuperSign

 

Una solución de gestión de contenido optimizada especialmente para restaurantes de servicio rápido y tiendas de alimentos y bebidas.

Más información

Control LG SuperSign+

 

Solución de software de control y monitoreo remoto.

Más información

Pantalla LCD SuperSign de LG

 

Software de calibración de balance de blancos para video wall · Soporte para calibración de sensor (básica) y calibración DSLR (opcional).

Más información