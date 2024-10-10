We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Software centrado en LG Pro
Las soluciones profesionales redefinen la experiencia del huésped en la industria hotelera, impulsadas por la tecnología Pro:Centric de LG.
Software SuperSign de LG
LG SuperSign es una solución de software integral e indispensable para la gestión integrada de la señalización digital. LG SuperSign simplifica la creación y distribución de contenido, así como la supervisión y el control centralizados, lo que ayuda a su empresa a ahorrar tiempo y a operar de forma más eficaz en múltiples ubicaciones.