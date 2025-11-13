How to Adjust the Temperature in the Refrigerator?

✓ Maintain the Ideal Temperature

Always set your refrigerator between 3°C and 5°C and your freezer at -18°C. This is the sweet spot for food preservation and energy efficiency.

✓ Do Not Set the Temperature Too Low

Stick to the optimal settings to save energy and prevent unnecessary wear on your appliance.

✓ Don’t Overload the Refrigerator

For cold air to circulate effectively, there needs to be space between items. Avoid overpacking shelves or cramming in too much food.

✓ Defrost the Freezer Regularly

A thick layer of ice reduces efficiency and forces your appliance to use more energy to keep things cold. When ice buildup reaches about 6mm (¼ inch), it’s time to defrost.

✓ Check the Door Seals

Inspect the door gaskets regularly for cracks, tears, or debris. Clean them with mild soap and water, and replace them if they’re damaged.

✓ Do Not Introduce Hot Foods

Let hot leftovers or cooked meals cool down to room temperature before placing them in the refrigerator or freezer.

✓ Keep the Door Closed

Only open the refrigerator or freezer door when necessary, and close it as soon as possible.

✓ Place the Refrigerator in a Suitable Location

Position your refrigerator away from heat sources like ovens, radiators, and direct sunlight.