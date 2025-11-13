Types of Refrigerators in {{contry}}

Choosing the right refrigerator is one of the most important decisions for any Mexican home. Whether you’re moving into your first apartment in CDMX or upgrading your kitchen in Monterrey, your refrigerator will be at the heart of your daily routine. With a variety of styles, innovative technologies, and design finishes now available in Mexico, it’s essential to understand what fits your needs and lifestyle. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about refrigerator types, features, and how to select the perfect LG refrigerator for your home.