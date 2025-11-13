About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Refrigerator

What type are you looking for?

Four LG refrigerator freezers in the sun. Left french door refrigerator with two-door and side-by-side models with one-door next to it.

Types of LG Refrigerators

Explore different types of Refrigerators, including Multi-door, Side-by-Side, 2-Door and 1-Door. Discover the unique storage and access benefits of each model.

Explore the LG Refrigerator lineup

LG matte black Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door open, showing fresh food storage. To the right, pantry shelves are filled with groceries.

French Door

Spacious French Door refrigerator, convenient freezer.

The modern kitchen wall has a built-in LG Silver side-by-side refrigerator freezer. The front of the refrigerator has an integrated water purifier and ice dispenser, which means it is large capacity.

Side-by-side

Freezer left, fridge right. Suits frequent use.

LG tall fridge with a see through glass door in a minimalist kitchen. The interior is lit with green lighting, clearly showing stored fresh groceries and beverages.

2-Door Refrigerator

Slim 2-door refrigerators, suitable for small space.

There is a tall LG 1 door refrigerator on the side of a minimal wall.

1-Door Refrigerator

Slim 1-door fridge or freezer fits anywhere.

TypesColor & FinishCompare ProductsHelpful HintsFAQ
Types
Buying Guide Home
LG black side-by-side freezer with water purifier in the center. You can see a large living room on the left and a modern kitchen on the right.

Gray LG French door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

French Door

A wider perspective on freshness

Spacious French Door design with a fully open, partition-free refrigerator

on top and a large pull-out freezer drawer below. Great for a big shop,

everyday convenience, and medium to large families.

A wider perspective on freshness See all French Door Refrigerators
LG black side-by-side freezer with water purifier in the center. You can see a large living room on the left and a modern kitchen on the right.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Side-by-side

Classic two-door for daily convenience

A classic Side-by-Side refrigerator with the freezer on the left and the refrigerator on the right. Suited to larger households or frequent freezer users.

Classic two-door for daily convenience See all Side-by-side Refrigerators
LG tall fridge freezer with a glass front in a beige and wood-toned kitchen. The transparent door reveals green-lit shelves with neatly organised groceries. A table and plant are nearby.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

2-Door

Designed for simplicity and compact living

A slim, top-refrigerator, bottom-freezer that is ideal for small spaces.

A great fit for single-person households seeking compact, reliable storage

in a timeless style.

Designed for simplicity and compact living See all 2-Door Refrigerators
1-door LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

1-door LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

1-Door

Designed for compact efficiency

A single-door refrigerator that saves space while keeping your essentials fresh.

Suitable for small apartments or single-person households seeking simple,

reliable storage.

Designed for compact efficiency See all 1-Door Refrigerators

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Color & Finish 

Complete your kitchen with the ideal look

LG's Refrigerators come in a variety of colors and finishes,

from modern neutral tones to bold contrasts, ideal for color matching

or making a statement in any kitchen.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.
The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets for stylish water and ice dispensers.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen to highlight sophisticated water and ice dispensers.

Matte Black 

A modern finish that makes a bold statement. Matte black adds contrast and works beautifully in contemporary or monochrome kitchens.

Dark Graphite

Stylish and understated, dark graphite offers a premium look with a softer alternative to black, ideal for sleek, modern kitchens.

Silver

A timeless, neutral option that suits most interiors. Silver blends effortlessly with stainless steel appliances and classic kitchen styles.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesFrench DoorSide-by-side2-Door2-Door1Door
Front view of GM89SXD
GM89SXD
Front view of VS23BQB
VS23BQB
Front view of LT57AWT
LT57AWT
Front view of GB35BVB
GB35BVB
Front view of GR21WPP
GR21WPP
Total capacity(cubic feet)312320127
nullYesYesNoYes / DID NoNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

Explore more, choose right

Four refrigerators standing in a row: a black Bottom Freezer unit with a Instaview door, a silver French Door fridge with open upper doors, a dark grey Side by Side fridge with a dispenser, and a compact silver 1-Door fridge.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Bright beige-toned kitchen interior with a silver LG fridge freezer built into the left side. On the right, a dining table with flowers placed on top completes the scene.

Which size is right for you?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

Explore more, choose right

Four refrigerators standing in a row: a black Bottom Freezer unit with a Instaview door, a silver French Door fridge with open upper doors, a dark grey Side by Side fridge with a dispenser, and a compact silver 1-Door fridge.

What type are you looking for?

Learn More
Close-up of black LG InstaView fridge freezer with matte finish. Sunlight from a window above highlights the surface. A built-in water dispenser is on the left side of the door.

What features do you need?

Learn More
Black LG refrigerator standing on the left, with an installation box placed on the right side against the wall.

What should you check before installation?

Learn More

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

Are separate refrigerator and freezer units a better choice?

A.

For maximum storage, separate units may be practical. But for most households, an all-in-one Refrigerator is more cost-effective, energy-saving, and space-friendly. LG refrigerators combine smart temperature control with multi-airflow cooling, ideal for everyday use.

Ultimately, the right choice depends on your storage needs, kitchen layout, and lifestyle.

Q.

What should I look for when buying a Refrigerator?

A.

When buying a Refrigerator, start by choosing the type that suits your space and lifestyle, such as a Side-by-Side, Multi-Door, or 2-door Refrigerator.

Next, look for innovative cooling technologies that help keep food fresher for

longer, like LINEARCooling™ or DoorCooling+™. Features such as Total No Frost, water & ice dispensers with UVnano self-cleaning, and adjustable or folding shelves add convenience to your daily life.

You should also consider energy efficiency ratings to reduce long-term running

costs and check the product warranty for added peace of mind. With LG, you’ll enjoy smart design and reliable performance across the entire range.

Q.

How does a door-in-door design enhance refrigerator functionality?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ design gives easy access to drinks and snacks without opening the main refrigerator door. This not only saves time but also reduces cold air loss, enhancing energy efficiency and keeping food fresher for longer. It’s a smart, space-saving feature designed for convenience and performance.