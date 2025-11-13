About Cookies on This Site

LG Refrigerator

What type are you looking for?

Four LG refrigerator freezers in the sun. Left french door refrigerator with two-door and side-by-side models with one-door next to it.

Types of LG Refrigerators

Explore different types of Refrigerators, including Multi-Door,

Side-by-Side, Top Freezer and 1-Door. Discover the unique storage and access

benefits of each model.

Explore the LG Refrigerator lineup

LG matte black Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door open, showing fresh food storage. To the right, pantry shelves are filled with groceries.

Multi-Door

Wide top fridge, drawer freezers. 4-Door.

The modern kitchen wall has a built-in LG Silver side-by-side refrigerator freezer. The front of the refrigerator has an integrated water purifier and ice dispenser, which means it is large capacity.

Side-by-side

Freezer left, fridge right. Suits frequent use.

LG tall fridge with a see through glass door in a minimalist kitchen. The interior is lit with green lighting, clearly showing stored fresh groceries and beverages.

Top Freezer

Compact top-freezer, big fridge, small spaces.

There is a tall LG 1 door refrigerator on the side of a minimal wall.

1-Door

Slim 1-door fridge or freezer fits anywhere.

Types
Buying Guide Home
Black LG Multi-Door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

Gray LG French door fridge freezer with InstaView Door-in-Door placed in a beige-toned kitchen. The fridge has a spacious design with visible storage sections.

Multi-Door

Built for open, flexible storage

Spacious 4-door design with a fully open, partition-free refrigerator space on

top and freezer drawers below. Great for a big shop, everyday convenience,

and medium to large families.

Built for open, flexible storage See all Multi-Door Refrigerators
LG silver side-by-side freezer with water purifier in the center. You can see a large living room on the left and a modern kitchen on the right.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Side-by-side

Classic two-door for daily convenience

A classic Side-by-Side refrigerator with the freezer on the left and the refrigerator on the right. Suited to larger households or frequent freezer users.

Classic two-door for daily convenience See all Side-by-side Refrigerators
LG slim, top-freezer refrigerator with a dark matte finish, installed in a modern kitchen.

Compact LG fridge freezer with a green-lit transparent door, showing water bottles and groceries inside. Behind the fridge is a white-toned modern kitchen.

Top Freezer

Designed for classic simplicity and compact living

A slim, top-freezer, bottom-refrigerator that is ideal for small spaces. A great fit for single-person households seeking compact, reliable storage in a timeless style.

Designed for classic simplicity and compact living See all Top Freezer Refrigerators
1-door LG tall refrigerator freezer in white minimal white tone kitchen.

1-Door

Designed for compact efficiency

A single-door refrigerator that saves space while keeping your essentials fresh.

Suitable for small apartments or single-person households seeking simple,

reliable storage.

Designed for compact efficiency See all 1-Door Refrigerators

*Product availability and features may vary by model. Please refer to individual product pages for details.

Color & Finish 

Complete your kitchen with the ideal look

LG's Refrigerators come in a variety of colors and finishes,

from modern neutral tones to bold contrasts, ideal for color matching

or making a statement in any kitchen.

The LG side-by-side fridge freezer close-up with a premium matte black finish integrates seamlessly into a modern kitchen with textured dark cabinets.
Close-up LG refrigerator freezer with a dark graphite finish and seamlessly integrated into a neutral tone modern kitchen.
Close-up of the LG side-by-side fridge freezer with a silver finish to seamlessly integrate it into a bright, modern kitchen.
Matte Black 

A modern finish that makes a bold statement. Matte black adds contrast and works beautifully in contemporary or monochrome kitchens.

Dark Graphite

Stylish and understated, dark graphite offers a premium look with a softer alternative to black, ideal for sleek, modern kitchens.

Silver

A timeless, neutral option that suits most interiors. Silver blends effortlessly with stainless steel appliances and classic kitchen styles.

Compare Products

Compare key features across the LG lineup to choose the product that fits your home and lifestyle.

Table Caption
FeaturesSide-by-SideSide-by-sideMulti-DoorTop Freezer1Door
Front view of LS25HVLVIV
LS25HVLVIV
Front view of LS32NBDSLV
LS32NBDSLV
Front view of LM344VBNLF
LM344VBNLF
Front view of LT23CBBMIV
LT23CBBMIV
Front view of LD141BBSIT
LD141BBSIT
Total capacity(cubic feet)21.726.727.321.613.6
nullYesNoYesNoNo

*Specifications are subject to change. Please check individual product pages for the most up-to-date information.

LG Refrigerator FAQ

Q.

Are separate refrigerator and freezer units a better choice?

A.

For maximum storage, separate units may be practical. But for most households, an all-in-one Refrigerator is more cost-effective, energy-saving, and space-friendly. LG refrigerators combine smart temperature control with multi-airflow cooling, ideal for everyday use.

Ultimately, the right choice depends on your storage needs, kitchen layout, and lifestyle.

Q.

What should I look for when buying a Refrigerator?

A.

When buying a Refrigerator, start by choosing the type that suits your space and lifestyle, such as a Side-by-Side, Multi-Door, or 2-door Refrigerator.

Next, look for innovative cooling technologies that help keep food fresher for

longer, like LINEARCooling™ or DoorCooling+™. Features such as Total No Frost, water & ice dispensers with UVnano self-cleaning, and adjustable or folding shelves add convenience to your daily life.

You should also consider energy efficiency ratings to reduce long-term running

costs and check the product warranty for added peace of mind. With LG, you’ll enjoy smart design and reliable performance across the entire range.

Q.

How does a door-in-door design enhance refrigerator functionality?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ design gives easy access to drinks and snacks without opening the main refrigerator door. This not only saves time but also reduces cold air loss, enhancing energy efficiency and keeping food fresher for longer. It’s a smart, space-saving feature designed for convenience and performance.