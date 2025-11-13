Washing Machine

A Washer Dryer Combo is ideal when you want wash and dry in one appliance or only have a single hookup. It is convenient for small spaces and quick everyday loads.

• Drying capacity is smaller than the wash capacity so larger loads may need to be split.

• Many users choose a combo for apartments or secondary spaces while families with heavy weekly laundry may prefer separate units for throughput.

• LG offers all in one models with smart controls on select models.