The right Fridge Freezer size depends on your household and storage needs. As a general guide:

-Tall Fridge Freezers (304–387L) are ideal for a household of 1–2 people.

-Slim Multi-Door models (506–530L) suit families of 3–4.

-For larger households, consider Multi-Door or American-Style models offering 635–750L of storage.

Consider how often you shop, how much fresh vs frozen food you store, and your available kitchen space when selecting the appropriate capacity.