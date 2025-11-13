*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)Optimized cycles

-After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.

-Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.

2)Energy Efficiency

-55%/40%/30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014. Energy class A-55% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Washing Machine. Available on select models.

-26%/15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012. When set to Eco program. Energy class A+++-26% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Dryer. Available on select models.

3)

-26%/15% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A+++ as defined by EU Regulation 392/2012. When set to Eco program. Energy class A+++-26% represents the highest efficiency rating in our New AI Dryer. Available on select models.

4)Low noise & vibration

-Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels.

-LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE.

-Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014.

-The result may depend on the usage environment.

-Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type).

5)

-Tested by Intertek on January 2023.

-Al Wash cycle with 3 kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W).

-AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

-AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected] and suitable detergent.

-Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

6)AI Dry™

-Tested by Intertek on July 2024. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the Al Dry™ cycle showed a 32.1% reduction in drying time and a 9.1% decrease in energy consumption with a 3kg of mixed load of soft fabrics (Blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.)(RH90X75V3N). Depending on the type and thickness of clothing and the environment, the time or energy consumption may increase and the results may vary.

-AI sensing is activated when the load is under 5kg. AI Dry™ should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabric is detected].

7)

-10 years warranty on Compressor/Motor.

-This parts warranty is applicable on compressor/motor only, labor fee will be charged.

8)

-Tested by Intertek: Verified to sterilise 99.9% of E.coli and S.epidermidis.

-BAF approved: Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) approval, and prevents allergens that can cause respiratory and skin diseases.

9)Bigger Capacity

-Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

-Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W.

10)LG ThinQ

-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.