Washing Machine Installation Guide
Key Checks Before Installation
Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?
Clearance Space
Ensure sufficient installation space
Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.
Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional
Stability
Pathway Check
Plan your route
Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place.
Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space
at the installation area.
Drain Connection
Secure both hoses
Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using
the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses
from bending.
*Features and installation may vary by model images and videos are illustrative only see the owner's manual of official product page for detailed guidance
Where can I place a Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding LG
Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.
Water Supply Hose
Check the tap type
Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector
needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.
Levelling
Keep it steady
Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise.
Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.
Washing Machine installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.
Where can I place a Top Loading Washing Machine?
Space Check
Ensure room to fit
Leave enough space around your LG Top-Loading Washing Machine for door
clearance and proper ventilation.
Check that the unit fits standard installation dimensions and allows the
top door to open fully.
Dual Water Supply
Attach Hot & Cold Water Hoses
After verifying your tap type, select the correct connector to attach both hot
and cold water inlets.
Check hoses to ensure they are free of kinks or traps.
single Water Supply
Attach Cold Water Hose
To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select
the correct connector for the inlet.
After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or traps.
Pump Drainage
Correct Hose Height for Pump Models
Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting.
Install the drain hose at a height between 90cm and 120cm,
keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.
Non-Pump Drainage
Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models
Before installation, check the drainage system for clogs.
Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet.
Keep the hose over 6cm above the floor, under 300cm in length,
straight, and not submerged.
Levelling
Keep Level for Stability
Adjust the washer’s feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise.
Adding anti-vibration pads provides extra stability.
Top Loading Washing Machine installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.
How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?
Stacking Kit
Space‑saving setup
Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer atop the Washing Machine
for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.
Drawer Kit
Easy-access setup
Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the
washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.
Drain Connection
Set up the hose
Connect the anti-backflow lid and elbow, then attach the drain hose securely.
Make sure the hose stays straight without bends.
Tumble Dryer installation guide
Watch this step-by-step tips on how find the right spot and follow
the steps for easy installation
How does an All-in-One Washer Dryer save space at home?
Space Selection
Install in any suitable spot
Works in most home layouts, from compact spaces to built-in washer and
dryer arrangements, for a seamless look.
Clearance Space
Leave room for airflow
Leave at least 2 cm on each side and 10 cm at the back to ensure proper airflow.
Avoid installing in enclosed areas that are exposed to heat or moisture.
Installation Check
Verify proper operation after setup
Ensure the unit sits level on a solid floor and check for vibration or unusual noises.
Confirm that the water supply and drainage are working without leaks.
Washing Machine FAQ
Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?
LG Washing Machines and dryers can be installed in various spaces, including utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built-in cupboards. Always check the dimensions and leave clearance on all sides for the doors to open fully.
*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.
How do I check the water supply before installation?
Before installation, check the tap type. Taps can be either threaded or non-threaded, and the correct connector for the Washing Machine’s water inlet will depend on this.
Do I need accessories to stack a Tumble Dryer on a Washing Machine?
Yes. Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the washing machine. For easier sorting and transferring of laundry, the Drawer Kit with a pull-out shelf is recommende
*Please contact LG Electronics Customer Information Centre or visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/UK for purchase.
Why is levelling important for stable operation?
Keep the washing machine level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise, Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.