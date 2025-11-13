About Cookies on This Site

Washing Machine Installation Guide

Key Checks Before Installation

LG WashTower™Washing MachineTop Loading Washing machineTumble DryerWasher Dryer
LG WashTower™
Why is the vertical design of the LG WashTower™ convenient?

LG WashTower installed inside a cabinet, with a leaning laundry rack on the left beside a bathroom mirror, sink and towels, and plants with folded towels on the right.

Single unit, simple setup

LG WashTower™ combines washer and dryer in a single unit that

fits neatly into small spaces. Its center control panel provides easy access

to both without bending or stepping up.

Clearance Space

Ensure sufficient installation space

Leave 5 cm on each side, 10 cm at the back, and at least 177 cm in height.

Place on a solid, level floor. Anti-slip pads are recommended for additional

Stability

Pathway Check

Plan your route

Consider the unit’s size to ensure a clear path for moving it into place.

Check stairs, hallways, and doorways, and allow at least 80 cm of entry space

at the installation area.

Drain Connection

Secure both hoses

Attach both the washer and dryer drain hoses. Bundle them together using

the supplied tie strap, and secure with the elbow bracket to prevent the hoses

from bending.

*Features and installation may vary by model images and videos are illustrative only see the owner's manual of official product page for detailed guidance

Where can I place a Washing Machine?

LG front load Washing Machine installed inside a beige cupboard on the left, with a plant placed on the right.

Easy fit in suitable spaces

LG Washing Machines can be installed in a variety of spaces, including

utility rooms, or even compact spaces. Choose between front-loading washing

machines, top-loading washing machines, or twin tub washing machines.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave space on all sides for door clearance to ensure the freestanding LG

Washing Machine fits standard installation dimensions.

Water Supply Hose

Check the tap type

Taps may be either threaded or smooth, which determines the type of connector

needed for the Washing Machine’s water inlet and drain pipes.

Levelling

Keep it steady

Keep the washer level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise.

Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.

Washing Machine installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual of official product page for detailed guidance.

Where can I place a Top Loading Washing Machine?

LG front load Washing Machine installed inside a beige cupboard on the left, with a plant placed on the right.

Upward opening, front space saved

With its top-loading design, the LG Top-loading Washer opens from above and

fits seamlessly into any space, from compact spaces to utility rooms.

Do laundry comfortably while keeping every wash simple and convenient.

Space Check

Ensure room to fit

Leave enough space around your LG Top-Loading Washing Machine for door

clearance and proper ventilation.

Check that the unit fits standard installation dimensions and allows the

top door to open fully.

Dual Water Supply

Attach Hot & Cold Water Hoses

After verifying your tap type, select the correct connector to attach both hot

and cold water inlets.

Check hoses to ensure they are free of kinks or traps.

single Water Supply

Attach Cold Water Hose

To connect the cold water supply only, first verify your tap type and select

the correct connector for the inlet.

After connecting, make sure the hose is straight and free of kinks or traps.

Pump Drainage

Correct Hose Height for Pump Models

Verify the drainage system is clear before connecting.

Install the drain hose at a height between 90cm and 120cm,

keeping it straight without bends or obstructions.

Non-Pump Drainage

Correct Hose Setup for Non-Pump Models

Before installation, check the drainage system for clogs.

Attach the elbow end of the hose to the rear outlet.

Keep the hose over 6cm above the floor, under 300cm in length,

straight, and not submerged.

Levelling

Keep Level for Stability

Adjust the washer’s feet to keep it level, reducing vibration and noise.

Adding anti-vibration pads provides extra stability.

Top Loading Washing Machine installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how to install a washing machine at home.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How do I stack a Tumble Dryer?

LG black Washing Machine and Dryer stacked vertically inside a cabinet, with items stored on both sides, a sink on the left, and a window with sofa on the right.

Stack up, save space

Stack your Dryer with a front loading Washing Machine to save space in

compact laundry areas, while freeing up extra room for detergents and other

laundry essentials.

Stacking Kit

Space‑saving setup

Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer atop the Washing Machine

for an efficient stackable washer-dryer setup.

Drawer Kit

Easy-access setup

Place laundry on the pull-out shelf to sort and transfer easily between the

washer and dryer, keeping your hands free.

Drain Connection

Set up the hose

Connect the anti-backflow lid and elbow, then attach the drain hose securely.

Make sure the hose stays straight without bends.

Tumble Dryer installation guide

Watch this step-by-step tips on how find the right spot and follow

the steps for easy installation

LG front load Tumble Dryer with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, temperature, and floor requirements.

LG front load Washing Machine with pre-installation checklist showing specifications, connections, and floor requirements.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

How does an All-in-One Washer Dryer save space at home?

LG black Washing Machine and Dryer stacked vertically inside a cabinet, with items stored on both sides, a sink on the left, and a window with sofa on the right.

Compact laundry solution

An LG Washer Dryer combo, designed for tight spaces and easy relocation,

offers convenience and flexibility.

Space Selection

Install in any suitable spot

Works in most home layouts, from compact spaces to built-in washer and

dryer arrangements, for a seamless look.

Clearance Space

Leave room for airflow

Leave at least 2 cm on each side and 10 cm at the back to ensure proper airflow.

Avoid installing in enclosed areas that are exposed to heat or moisture.

Installation Check

Verify proper operation after setup

Ensure the unit sits level on a solid floor and check for vibration or unusual noises.

Confirm that the water supply and drainage are working without leaks.

*Features and installation may vary by model. Images and videos are illustrative only. See the owner’s manual or official product page for detailed guidance.

Washing Machine FAQ

Where can I place an LG Washing Machine or dryer?

LG Washing Machines and dryers can be installed in various spaces, including utility rooms, kitchens, spare rooms, balconies, or built-in cupboards. Always check the dimensions and leave clearance on all sides for the doors to open fully.

 

*For detailed installation space information, please visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/{Country ISO} to download the manual or contact Customer Service.

How do I check the water supply before installation?

Before installation, check the tap type. Taps can be either threaded or non-threaded, and the correct connector for the Washing Machine’s water inlet will depend on this.

Do I need accessories to stack a Tumble Dryer on a Washing Machine?

Yes. Use the LG Stacking Kit to secure the Tumble Dryer on top of the washing machine. For easier sorting and transferring of laundry, the Drawer Kit with a pull-out shelf is recommende

 

*Please contact LG Electronics Customer Information Centre or visit the LG Website at www.lg.com/UK for purchase.

 

Why is levelling important for stable operation?

Keep the washing machine level by adjusting the feet to reduce vibration and noise, Adding anti-vibration pads can provide extra stability.