Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
umístěná chladnička, pračka a myčka nádobí.

Výrobky LG s výbornou energetickou účinností

Průvodce novými energetickými třídami s vysoce úspornými produkty LG

Nová stupnice v rozsahu A až G pro nový energetický štítek

Přehled nových energetických štítků v rozsahu A až G

Protože stále více výrobků dosahovalo v hodnocení energetických tříd A+, A++ nebo A+++, nejdůležitější změnou je návrat k jednodušší stupnici A až G.
Nový energetický štítek A až G, používaný v zemích EU a EHP od 1. března 2021 pro chladničky, pračky, pračky se sušičkou, myčky nádobí a všechny obrazové výrobky včetně televizorů, monitorů a zobrazovacích zařízení, poskytuje spotřebitelům důležité informace o energetické účinnosti a výkonové úrovni výrobku. Nové štítky pro žárovky a svítidla s pevnými zdroji světla budou následovat 1. září, stejně jako další výrobky budou následovat v příštích letech.
Očekává se, že země mimo EU (např. Norsko, Švýcarsko) nakonec také přijmou nový energetický štítek srozsahem tříd A až G.
Další podrobnosti o těchto nedávných změnách najdete v novém Energetickém štítku.

Rozdíly mezi starými a novými energetickými štítky

Nejdůležitější změnou je návrat k jednodušší stupnici A až G. Na etiketách je prezentována řada nových prvků, včetně QR odkazu na celoevropskou databázi, která spotřebitelům umožňuje zjistit více podrobností o výrobku. Od 1. března také platí řada pravidel pro ekodesign.
Zdroj: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818

starý energetický štítek (levá část obrázku) a nový energetický štítek (pravá část obrázku) pro chladničku.

Energetické štítky pro chladničky

Prohlédněte si stručné shrnutí funkcí nového energetického štítku:
●Kód QR umožňuje přístup k dalším informacím o modelu.
●Rozsah A+++ až D na štítku pro chladničky podel předcházející legislativy je v současné době nahrazen na novém štítku stupnicí A až G.
●Roční spotřeba energie se vypočítává pomocí zpřesněných metod
●Objem je vyjádřen v litrech (L)
●Hladina hluku se měří v decibelech (dB) a používá se stupnice čtyř tříd A až D.

*Dva obrázky nahoře slouží k porovnání starého energetického štítku (levý obrázek) a nového energetického štítku (pravý obrázek).
*Ilustrační příklad energetického štítku se týká chladničky.
*Stará verze energetické třídy se pohybuje v rozsahu A+++ až D, zatímco nová verze se pohybuje v rozsahu A až G.

starý energetický štítek (levá část obrázku) a nový energetický štítek (pravá část obrázku) pro pračku.

Energetické štítky pro pračky

Nový energetický štítek obsahuje tyto položky;
●Kód QR
●Třída energetické účinnosti v rozsahu A až G
●Vážená spotřeba energie na 100 cyklů v kWh (program Eco 40-60).
●Normovaná kapacita v kg pro program Eco 40-60
●Doba trvání programu Eco 40-60 při jmenovité kapacitě v h:min.
●Vážená spotřeba vody na cyklus v litrech (v programu Eco 40-60)
● Třídy účinnosti odstřeďování v rozmezí A až G
●Třídy emisí akustického hluku ve vzduchu v dB(A) až 1 PW a třídy emisí hluku v rozmezí A až D ve fázi odstřeďování

*Dva obrázky nahoře slouží k porovnání starého energetického štítku (levý obrázek) a nového energetického štítku (pravý obrázek).
*Ilustrační příklad energetického štítku se týká chladničky.
*Stará verze energetické třídy se pohybuje v rozsahu A+++ až D, zatímco nová verze se pohybuje v rozsahu A až G.

starý energetický štítek (levá část obrázku) a nový energetický štítek (pravá část obrázku) pro pračku se sušičkou.

Energetické štítky pro pračky se sušičkou

Nový energetický štítek obsahuje tyto položky;
●Kód QR
●Třída energetické účinnosti pro celý cyklus (včetně sušení) a třída energetické účinnosti pro prací cyklus
●Vážená spotřeba energie na 100 cyklů v kWh pro kompletní cyklus a vážená spotřeba energie na 100 cyklů v kWh pro prací cyklus
●Jmenovitá kapacita v kg pro kompletní cyklus a jmenovitá kapacita v kg pro prací cyklus
●Vážená spotřeba vody na cyklus v litrech pro celý cyklus a vážená spotřeba vody na cyklus v litrech pro prací cyklus
●Doba trvání cyklu ve jmenovité kapacitě pro celý cyklus a doba trvání cyklu ve jmenovité kapacitě pro prací cyklus
● Třídy účinnosti odstřeďování v rozmezí A až G
●Třídy emisí akustického hluku ve vzduchu v dB(A) až 1 PW a třídy emisí hluku v rozmezí A až D při odstřeďování

*Ilustrační obrázek slouží k porovnání starého energetického štítku (levý obrázek) a nového energetického štítku (pravý obrázek).
*Ilustrační příklad energetického štítku se týká pračky se sušičkou.
*Stará verze energetické třídy se pohybuje v rozsahu A+++ až D, zatímco nová verze se pohybuje v rozsahu A až G.

starý energetický štítek (levá část obrázku) a nový energetický štítek (pravá část obrázku) pro myčku nádobí.

Energetické štítky pro myčky nádobí

Nový energetický štítek obsahuje tyto položky;
●Kód QR
●Třída energetické účinnosti v rozmezí A až G
●změna vzorce pro výpočet indexu energetické náročnosti z roční spotřeby (kWh/rok) na jednorázovou spotřebu (kWh/100cyklů).
●Protokol mytí zobrazuje změnu typu nádobí, nečistot atd.
●Spotřeba vody se mění z roční spotřeby vody (l/rok) na jednorázovou spotřebu vody (l/cyklus).
●Doplněn údaj o době trvání činnosti a odstraněn údaj o sušícím výkonu.
●Třída hladiny hluku je změněna z uvedení stupně hluku (XXdBA) na třídu hladiny hluku (A až D)

*Ilustrační obrázek slouží k porovnání starého energetického štítku (levý obrázek) a nového energetického štítku (pravý obrázek).
*Ilustrační příklad energetického štítku se týká myčky nádobí.
*Stará verze energetické třídy se pohybuje v rozsahu A+++ až D, zatímco nová verze se pohybuje v rozsahu A až G.

Energeticky úsporné produkty LG