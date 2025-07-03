Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

replecement cycle

Máte už svou LG TV?
Připravte se na Upgrade!

Využijte tuto jedinečnou příležitost a zlepšete si obraz

K nové TV vám nadělíme slevu 50 % na soundbar!

LG Výhodné kinosety

Získejte zpět až 50 000 Kč při koupi nové LG TV!

LG Letní OLED Cashback

Vyměňte svou starou TV za novou a poznejte ten rozdíl!

Lepší obraz s až 30 % slevou

Výhodné Kinosety LG OLED Cashback TV Upgrade

Výhodné Kinosety

Exkluzivní nabídka

Výhodné Kinosety

Pořiďte si spolu s televizí špičkový LG soundbar se slevou 50%

a dopřejte si úchvatné filmové zážitky jako ve skutečném kině.

Výhodné Kinosety Produkty v akci

Výhodné Kinosety

LG Cashback TV/AV

Cashback na nové OLED TV

Získejte zpět až 50 000 Kč
na novou LG OLED 2025!

Oslavte s námi 10 milionů OLED TV prodaných v EU!

Získejte zpět až 50 000 Kč<br>na novou LG OLED 2025! Produkty v akci

LG OLED Cashback

TV Upgrade

Čas na upgrade

Získejte lepší obraz
se slevou až 30 %!

Získejte lepší obraz<br>se slevou až 30 %! Produkty v akci

TV Upgrade