43" LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energetická třída : CZ
Informační list výrobku

43LR60006LA
Front view of LG HD TV, LR60 with text of LG SMART TV and 2024 on screen with 2-pole stand
Front view of LG HD TV, LR60
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Side view of LG HD TV, LR60
Rear view of LG HD TV, LR60
Close-up of the top edge of LG HD TV, LR60
Hlavní funkce

  • Přirozené a živé barvy díky HD displeji
  • Bohatý, realistický obraz s procesorem α5 AI Gen6
  • Pohlcující filmový zážitek doma díky technologii HDR10 Pro
  • Vylepšený herní zážitek s funkcemi Game Dashboard a Game Optimizer
Další

Obrázky použité v níže uvedeném přehledu produktu slouží pouze jako ilustrace. Pro přesné zobrazení se podívejte do galerie obrázků v horní části stránky.

Obrazec ve tvaru oblázku v oranžové, žluté, růžové a modré barvě zobrazený na televizoru LG HD.

Obrazec ve tvaru oblázku v oranžové, žluté, růžové a modré barvě zobrazený na televizoru LG HD.

Ponořte se do zářivých barev a dokonale čistého obrazu

Televizory LG HD přinášejí živý a čistý obraz a bohaté barvy pro veškerý váš oblíbený obsah.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

HDR10 Pro

Rozsviťte jemné detaily

Vstupte do světa, kde každá barva září a jas je precizně vyladěn pro dechberoucí podívanou – to vše díky brilantní technologii HDR10 Pro.

Detailní záběr mužské tváře rozdělený na dvě poloviny je zobrazen v místnosti s fialovým nádechem a stíny. Na levé straně je označení „SDR“ a obraz je rozmazaný. Na pravé straně je označení „HDR10 Pro“ a obraz je jasný a ostře definovaný.

*HDR10 Pro je technologie vyvinutá společností LG Electronics, která vychází ze standardizované kvality obrazu formátu „HDR10“.

Procesor alpha 5 AI Gen6

Prožijte každý okamžik ještě realističtěji

HDR10 Pro je technologie vyvinutá společností LG Electronics, která vychází ze standardizované kvality obrazu formátu „HDR10“.

Procesor Alpha 5 AI Gen6 vylepšuje obraz i zvuk pro ještě hlubší zážitek ze sledování.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

Virtuální zvuk 5.1k

Ponořte se do prostorové symfonie

Zažijte strhující atmosféru působivého systému virtuálního prostorového zvuku 5.1k a uslyšíte každý zvuk v bohatých detailech.

Televizor LG, ze kterého vycházejí zvukové bubliny a vlny, jež zaplňují celý prostor.

*Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný. 

**Musí být aktivováno v nabídce režimu zvuku. 

***Zvuk se může lišit v závislosti na poslechovém prostředí.

webOS 23

Přizpůsobte si televizi podle sebe

Objevte televizi, která se vám dokonale přizpůsobí – díky funkcím Můj profil, Rychlá karta a AI Concierge.

*Podporované nabídky a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země a mohou se změnit při uvedení na trh. 

**Doporučená klíčová slova se liší podle aplikace a denní doby a jsou dostupná pouze v zemích, které podporují zpracování přirozeného jazyka (NLP) v jejich mateřském jazyce. ***Platí pro modely OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD vyrobené v roce 2023 a později. 

****Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

*Lze vytvořit neomezený počet profilů, avšak na domovské obrazovce se zobrazí maximálně 10 profilů. 

**Podporované funkce, nabídky a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země a při uvedení na trh. ***Dostupnost služby se může lišit v závislosti na regionu a modelové řadě. 

****Klíčová slova „Pro vás“ v AI Concierge jsou dostupná pouze v zemích, které podporují zpracování přirozeného jazyka (NLP) ve svém mateřském jazyce. 

*****Doporučená klíčová slova se liší podle aktivní aplikace a denní doby. 

******Obraz na obrazovce je simulovaný.

*******Jazykové a hlasové služby jsou k dispozici pouze v podporovaných jazycích a zamích.

LG Magic Remote s prostředním kruhovým tlačítkem, kolem kterého vyzařuje neonově fialové světlo pro zvýraznění. Jemná fialová záře obklopuje ovladač na černém pozadí.

LG Magic Remote s prostředním kruhovým tlačítkem, kolem kterého vyzařuje neonově fialové světlo pro zvýraznění. Jemná fialová záře obklopuje ovladač na černém pozadí.

Magický dálkový ovladač

Magie je
ve vašich rukou

Osvoboďte se od omezení zastaralých tlačítek. LG Magic Remote vám zpřístupní všechny chytré funkce vaší LG televize – stačí kliknout, posunout nebo promluvit.

*Funkce a vlastnosti dálkového ovladače Magic Remote se mohou lišit v závislosti na regionu a jazyce.

Bohatá nabídka obsahu připravená ke sledování

Na obrazovce se zobrazují šest náhledových obrázků filmů a seriálů, pod nimi jsou loga služeb LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ a Apple TV+.

Na obrazovce se zobrazují šest náhledových obrázků filmů a seriálů, pod nimi jsou loga služeb LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ a Apple TV+.

OTT služby

Snadno prozkoumávejte své oblíbené streamovací služby

Ponořte se do nového seriálu co nejjednodušeji díky přístupu k oblíbeným streamovacím službám a aplikacím.

*Obrazovky jsou simulované. 

**Dostupný obsah a aplikace se mohou lišit podle země, produktu a regionu. 

***Pro služby Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime a Apple TV+ je vyžadováno samostatné předplatné a související účty. 

****Apple, logo Apple a Apple TV jsou ochranné známky společnosti Apple Inc., registrované v USA a dalších zemích. 

*****Amazon, Prime Video a všechna související loga jsou ochranné známky společnosti Amazon.com, Inc. nebo jejích poboček.

Pohodový koncert v obývacím pokoji se právě přehrává na obrazovce. Rozhraní WOW Interface se zobrazí jako překryvná nabídka a uživatel přechází do nastavení soundbaru.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

WOW Interface

Jednoduchost na dosah ruky

Získejte přístup k rozhraní WOW Interface na televizorech LG pro snadné ovládání soundbaru – režimy, profily a praktické funkce, a to i během sledování.

*Soundbar lze zakoupit samostatně a ovládání režimu soundbaru se může lišit podle modelu. 

**Použití dálkového ovladače LG TV je omezeno pouze na určité funkce. 

***Upozorňujeme, že služba nemusí být dostupná v době nákupu. Pro aktualizace je vyžadováno připojení k síti. 

****Rozhraní WOW je kompatibilní s HD rozlišením.

Ponořte se do dokonalé zóny filmů a her

Home Cinema Experience

Magie filmů v pohodlí vašeho domova

Atmosféra jako v kině – přímo u vás doma. Technologie HDR10 Pro zajišťuje, že každý film je zobrazen v plné kráse, s výjimečně přesnými barvami a kontrastem pro ještě působivější filmový zážitek.

Rodina sedí na podlaze tlumeně osvětleného obývacího pokoje u malého stolku a s pohledem upřeným vzhůru sleduje LG televizor připevněný na zdi, který zobrazuje Zemi z vesmíru.

*HDR10 Pro je technologie vyvinutá společností LG Electronics, která vychází ze standardizované kvality obrazu formátu HDR10.

Výkonné hraní

Pozvedněte svůj herní zážitek na novou úroveň

Technologie HGiG zajišťuje, že každý herní okamžik vypadá úžasně, zatímco eARC se postará o dokonalý zvuk – pro maximální herní ponoření.

Závodní hra s auty právě dosáhla cílové čáry, na obrazovce se objevuje nápis „VÝHRA!“, zatímco hráč pevně svírá herní ovladač. V levém dolním rohu jsou umístěna loga eARC a HGiG, která zdůrazňují špičkový zvuk a obrazový výkon pro maximální herní zážitek.

*HGiG je dobrovolná skupina společností z herního a televizního průmyslu, která se schází za účelem definování a zpřístupnění veřejných doporučení pro zlepšení herních zážitků spotřebitelů v HDR. 

**Podpora HGiG se může lišit v závislosti na zemi.

Ovládání přesně tam, kde ho potřebujete

Nepřerušujte hru kvůli použití Game Optimizer a Game Dashboard.

Scéna z FPS hry během hraní, kdy se na obrazovce zobrazí Game Dashboard jako překryvná nabídka. Temná, zimní herní krajina je doplněna o zobrazené menu Game Optimizer, které se objevuje přímo nad hrou.

Scéna z FPS hry během hraní, kdy se na obrazovce zobrazí Game Dashboard jako překryvná nabídka. Temná, zimní herní krajina je doplněna o zobrazené menu Game Optimizer, které se objevuje přímo nad hrou.

*Game Dashboard se aktivuje pouze tehdy, když jsou zapnuty jak Game Optimizer, tak Game Dashboard. 

**Obrazovky jsou simulované.

Udržitelnost

Objevte vizi LG HD pro zítřek

Zvolte lehké, biologicky rozložitelné obaly a produkty s mezinárodními certifikáty udržitelnosti – pro odpovědnější budoucnost.

balení LG HD na béžovém pozadí s ilustrovanými stromy.

*Podporovaná partnerství se mohou lišit podle země.

Tisk

Všechny specifikace

ČÁROVÝ KÓD 

  • Čárový kód

    8806096451663

INFORMACE O SHODĚ

DALŠÍ INFORMACE O SHODĚ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Bezpečnostní informace pro příslušenství jsou součástí bezpečnostních informací pro produkt a nejsou poskytovány samostatně.

Názory zákazníků

