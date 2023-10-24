About Cookies on This Site

Bouygues Construction

Klimasysteme von LG für Bouyges Construction sind umfassende und verlässliche Heiz- und Kühlsysteme sowie Energielösungen, die das Büroklima verbessern. Jetzt alle Funktionen und Vorteile der Klimasysteme entdecken.

SAC_Office_Hero_2_1461211787182

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

Standort: Frankreich
Branche: Büro
Lösung: Multi V Water II

SAC_Office_01_2_1461211862829

Hintergrund

Kurze Projektskizzierung

Nach zwei Jahren Bauzeit nahm die neue Zentrale von Bouygues Construction 1988 offiziell die Arbeit auf. Der Challenger genannte Komplex wurde zum technologischen Schaufenster für das ausklingende 20. Jahrhundert. Zwanzig Jahre später will Bouygues, dass Challenger ein Wunder moderner Architektur bleibt. Das Unternehmen hat daher ein sehr ehrgeiziges Projekt ins Leben gerufen. Zum Beispiel ist es eines der vielen hoch gesteckten Ziele, den Energieverbrauch vor Ort nicht um den Faktor 2 oder 3, sondern vielmehr um den fast unmöglichen Faktor 10 zu reduzieren.

SAC_Office_02_2_1461211897584

Herausforderung

Kundenseitige Probleme

Um das Ziel von Bouygues Construction einer deutlich besseren Energiebilanz zu erreichen, musste die neue Klimaanlage die marktweit energieeffizienteste sein. Der Standort ist mit einer Wärmepumpe auf Trockenfühlern ausgestattet – 75 vertikale Sensoren in 100 Metern Tiefe – und mit vier Temperaturaufzeichnungssonden. Das System nutzt die Bodentemperatur, die mittels einer Flüssigkeit gespeichert wird, die in einem geschlossenen Kreislauf fließt. Neben der Erdwärme-Technologie wird die thermische Schleife aus fünf adiabatischen Kühlern gespeist, die die Luft und das Wasser aus der biologischen Aufbereitungsstation verwenden, um den Wasserkreislauf zu kühlen.

SAC_Office_03_1461211946074

Lösung

Wie LG das Problem löste

Automatische variable Wasserflusssteuerung: eine Weltneuheit, Multi V Water von LG, wurde gewählt. Die starke Leistung des Systems wurde bei einem Vor-Ort-Test sichergestellt. Um es funktionsfähig zu machen, war es notwendig, den Fluss der Schleife zu verbessern. Während es Wettbewerbern nicht einmal gelang, bei der Durchflussrate auf einen Wert zwischen 50 und 100 zu kommen, optimierte ihn die LG-Lösung und brachte es zudem auf ein größeres Spektrum zwischen 35 und 100. Das Ergebnis ist ein Wert von 71 bei Wassereinsparungen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Steuerungssystemen.

SAC_Office_04_2_1461211979800

Vorteile

Durch HLK-Lösungen von LG erzielte Verbesserungen

Die Anforderungen an Leistungsfähigkeit, Einsparungen und Haltbarkeit wurden alle erfüllt. Der beeindruckende COP-Wert von 5,4 bedeutet, dass mehr als 70% Wasser eingespart wird. Die Ergebnisse waren mehr als überzeugend: Im Sommer 2011 hatte sich, nach einem 56-Tage-Test, der Wasserverbrauch um mehr als ein Drittel verringert.

