Produkte

Ob Klimaanlage, System oder Heizung: Entdecken Sie unsere fortschrittlichen und effektiven Lösungen von LG. Unsere Klimaanlagen Produkte eignen sich für Ihr Eigenheim oder die Industrie.

Klima_pgd_1_42_m02_dark_Multi_V_Feature_1483435535544

Multi V

Die Multi-V-Reihe bietet umfassende HLK-Lösungen für alle Arten von Gebäuden – von der Privatwohnung bis hin zum Industrieobjekt.

Multi V MEHR ERFAHREN
Klima_pgd_2_42_m03_dark_Single_Split_Feature_1483435811088

Single Split

Die gewerblichen Single-Split-Klimageräte von LG sorgen für erhebliche Energieeinsparungen und bieten dennoch eine leistungsstarke Klimatisierung und echten Komfort.

Single Split MEHR ERFAHREN
Klima_pgd_3_42_m02_light_Multi_Split_Feature_1483436005272

Multi Split

Das Multi-Split-Klimasystem von LG ist eine komfortable und stilvolle Kühllösung für Ihr Zuhause.

Multi Split MEHR ERFAHREN
Klima_pgd_4_42_m03_dark_Heizung_Feature_1483436198896

Heizung

LG Therma V ist eine fortschrittliche Heizungstechnik, die erneuerbare Energien nutzt. Verschiedene Heizlösungen von Fußbodenheizung bis zur
Warmwasserversorgung werden angeboten.

Heizung MEHR ERFAHREN
Klima_pgd_5_42_m02_light_Steuerung_Feature_1483436399115

Steuerungslösung

Die Steuerungslösung von LG ermöglicht ein intelligentes und bequemes Gebäudemanagement.

Steuerungslösung MEHR ERFAHREN
Klima_pgd_6_42_m03_light_Kaltwassersaetze_Feature_1483436589521

Kaltwassersätze

Entwickelt, um selbst in den größten Gebäuden und Anlagen, für eine effektive Kühlung zu sorgen. Die zentralen Kaltwasserlösungen von LG eignen sich ideal
für Industrieanlagen, wie Kraftwerke und Fabriken, sowie für Fernkälte.

Kaltwassersätze MEHR ERFAHREN