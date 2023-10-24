About Cookies on This Site

Mono X® 2

LG MonoX® 2 ist das verbesserte P-Type Modul mit verbesserter Leistung und zuverlässigkeit durch neue LiLY Technologie und Cello Technologie. Hier alle Funktionen und Vorteile von LG MonoX® 2 entdecken.

Solar_Products_MonoX_Hero_m2_1461313528048

MonoX®-Serie

LG MonoX® ist ein, dank neuartiger LiLY- und Cello-Technologie, optimiertes P-Typ-Modul mit besserer Leistung und Zuverlässigkeit.

LG MONO X® 2

Solar_Products_MonoX_01_1

LG MONO X® PLUS

Solar_Products_MonoX_01_1

Solar_Products_MonoX_2_1461313614704

290 / 285 / 280 Wp

LG MonoX® 2

 

MonoX® 2 ist das hochwertige monokristalline Modul von LG Electronics. Die hohe Qualität ist das Ergebnis unseres Bestrebens, ein Modul zu entwickeln, das den Kunden den besten Nutzen bringt.

LG MonoX® 2
Solar_Category_LGMonoX_Plus_m-2018_1521119256586

300/295 Wp

LG MonoX® Plus

LG MonoX® Plus ist ein hochwertiges monokristallines Solarmodul von LG Electronics. Seine Qualität ist das Ergebnis unserer längjahrigen Untersuchungen zur Entwicklung eines Solarmoduls, das den Kunden noch mehr Nutzen bringt. Wichtige Merkmale vom MonoX® Plus sind Haltbarkeit, einfache Montage und eine ansprechende Optik.

LG MonoX® Plus