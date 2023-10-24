About Cookies on This Site

Umkehrbares Decken- und Fußbodengerät

 

Das umkehrbare Decken- und Fußbodengerät bietet eine starke Kühl- und Heizleistung und ein modernes Design, das sich perfekt in jeden Raum integriert.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1511144269793

Umkehrbares Decken- und Fußbodengerät

Moderne und geschmackvolle Ästhetik passt sich perfekt an die Inneneinrichtung an.

Überblick Produktreihe
Überblick
Kaufanfrage
air-solution_02_Differentiated_Design_20112017_D_1511144351558

Außergewöhnliches Design

Preisgekrönte Eleganz des Deckengeräts mit eindrucksvollem Design in V-Form und schwarzer Lamelle.

Leistungsstarke Kühlung und Heizung

 

Die überzeugende Kühl- und Heizleistung ermöglicht den Einsatz in großen Bereichen. Der Luftstrom kann bis zu 15 m vom Klimagerät weg reichen.

air-solution_04_Two_Thermistors_Control_(Optional)_20112017_D_1511144527277

Doppelthermistorsteuerung (optional)

Ein optionales Bedienfeld enthält einen zweiten Thermistor für präzise Temperaturüberwachungen der Innenräume von verschiedenen Standorten aus.

Einfache Installation und Wartung

 

Die Geschwindigkeit und der Komfort der Montage wurden weiter verbessert durch eine One-Touch Ein-/Aus-Filterstruktur und einen vereinfachten zweiteiligen Filter, der sich für Reinigungs- und Wartungszwecke einfach herausschieben lässt.

air-solution_06_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_Line_Up_20112017_D_1511144662591

Umkehrbares Decken- und Fußbodengerät Produktreihe

