LG Member Days starten am
20. September 2024 auf LG.com!

Melde dich jetzt an und profitiere zusätzlich während der LG Member Days von vielen exklusiven Vorteilen

LG Member Days starten am 20. September 2024 auf LG.com!
Ein Bild, das 16%, 5% Rabatt, kostenlosen Versand und zinsfreie Finanzierung darstellt.

Exklusiv für LG Member Days

Sichere dir die besten Preise auf LG.com und spare kräftig mit 16% Rabatt! 

Profitiere zusätzlich von 5% Member-Rabatt, kostenlosem Versand und 0% Finanzierung.

Exklusives Angebot nur für LG Member! Zusätzlich 5% Rabatt sichern

Member sparen doppelt - melde dich noch heute an! 

Maximiere deine Ersparnis und kombiniere den 16 % Rabattcode mit dem exklusiven 5% Rabattcode nur für Member.
Entdecke unsere exklusiven Member Days Angebote

Eine große Auswahl aus den verschiedenen Produktkategorien wartet auf dich!

Ein Bild von LG Haushaltsgeräten, die auf einer Trophäen-Popup-Karte mit der Aufschrift 'Best Seller' platziert sind. Symbole für einen 16% und einen 5% Rabattcoupon sind ebenfalls zu sehen.

Hot Deals auf LG.com zu unschlagbaren Preisen kaufen!

Ein Bild von einem Fernseher und einer Soundbar, die gemeinsam in einer Geschenkbox verpackt sind. Symbole für einen 16% und einen 5% Rabattcoupon sind ebenfalls zu sehen.

Mehr kaufen, mehr sparen! Entdecke unsere Bundle-Deals

Ein 'Premium Deal'-Banner, das den Verkauf von LG Premium-Produkten beschreibt. Ein Symbol für einen 100-Euro-Gutschein ist ebenfalls zu sehen.

Exklusives Angebot! Zusätzlich 100 € Rabatt auf Premium-Produkte sichern

Ein Bild, auf dem ein Stoppuhr-Objekt und LG-Produkte harmonisch arrangiert sind. Es handelt sich um ein Banner mit der Aufschrift 'Limited Deal

Jetzt zuschlagen! Nur noch wenige Artikel verfügbar

Erfahre News als Erstes! Registriere dich jetzt für unseren Newsletter, um Neuigkeiten über die LG Member Days zu erhalten

Nichts verpassen - bleib auf dem Laufenden und erhalte alle Infos zu unseren exklusiven Vorteilen

Ein Banner, das den Beginn der LG Member Days am 20. September 2024 ankündigt. Die Rabatte für sechs Hauptprodukte sind als Kartenbilder angeordnet.

Werde LG Mitglied

Genieße alle Vorteile einer kostenlosen LG Mitgliedschaft.

Von Sonderrabatten bis hin zu exklusiven Services und Angeboten.

Willkommensrabatt

Erhalte 5% Rabatt auf deine erste Bestellung.

Member Newsletter

Vorab von exklusiven Aktionen- und Neuheiten erfahren. 

Exklusive Aktionen

Vorteile und exklusive Angebote für LG Member.