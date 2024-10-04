About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Descubre LG All Stars

Únete al programa de fidelización para instaladores que hemos creado pensando en tus necesidades: participa en la comunidad, gana premios, asiste a formaciones y mucho más. 

There is a golden trophy engraved with LG All Stars, and firecrackers exploded around it.

Únete. Participa. Gana.

Escanea cada compra de Therma V y acumula puntos para canjear por premios exclusivos. 

Una familia de cuatro miembros con dos niños pequeños escucha a una mujer con uniforme rojo y cara sonriente.

Ponte al día

Disfruta de un fácil acceso a la asistencia técnica de LG, a cursos de formación y a información sobre productos. 

Ponte al día ÚNETE

Bomba de calor aire-agua LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc, la unidad exterior de color negro se coloca en la pared verde exterior de la casa.

Únete al club

Descubre una comunidad de profesionales como tú y sé parte del futuro de la climatización.  

Únete al club ÚNETE

¿Qué es LG All Stars?

Con el programa LG All Stars nuestros instaladores pueden disfrutar de acceso exclusivo a ventajas, cursos de formación y una red de profesionales del sector. 

Al alcance de tu mano

Descubre nuestra aplicación y todas sus útiles funciones 

Disponible para todos los instaladores

Instaladores de todos los niveles pueden participar en el programa 

Beneficios exclusivos

LG All Stars ofrece ventajas exclusivas y se reajusta cada año, asignando niveles en función de los resultados de ventas.

¿Cómo unirse al programa?

ÚNETE
Dos instaladores con uniforme rojo instalan Bomba de Calor Aire-Agua LG THERMA V R290 Monobloc en el patio trasero de casa.
Un icono haciendo clic en el monitor con el ratón

#1 Haz click en Únete

Para comenzar, haz click en el botón 'Únete' 

El icono de un bolígrafo sobre un papel cuadriculado

#2 Completa tu información

Introduce tu email e información de contacto para recibir actualizaciones sobre recompensas y ofertas exclusivas. 

Un icono de un smartphone con la marca de descarga a la izquierda

#3 Instala la app LG All Stars

Descarga e instala la aplicación LG All Stars para recibir actualizaciones del programa y acceder a las ventajas. 

Un icono de una marca de verificación en el círculo

#4 Completa el registro

Inscríbete en nuestro programa para acceder a sus ventajas y mejorar tu negocio. 

Beneficios de LG All Stars

Las ventajas

• Formaciones y certificaciones gratuitas
• Acumulación de puntos para canjear en catálogo de premios
• Acceso a clientes potenciales de aerotermia
• Descuentos adicionales en equipos de exposición

• Soporte técnico prioritario
• Invitación a los eventos All Stars
• Visibilidad de tu empresa en LG.com
• Invitación al evento europeo VIP de LG All Stars

Descarga en la App Store Descarga en Google Play

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Quién puede participar en el programa de fidelización LG All Stars?

A.

Todos los instaladores, independientemente de su nivel de experiencia, pueden unirse al programa. ¡Inscríbete para ampliar y hacer crecer tu negocio!

Q.

¿Cuáles son las ventajas del programa?

A.

El programa LG All Stars ofrece una amplia gama de beneficios exclusivos, incluyendo asistencia a viajes y eventos VIP, información de clientes potenciales, regalos y promociones especiales.

Q.

¿Cómo se clasifican los niveles en el programa LG All Stars?

A.

El programa LG All Stars se clasifica en niveles estándar, bronce, plata y oro, asignados en función de los resultados de productos escaneados.

Q.

¿Cuánto dura el programa?

A.

El programa se reinicia cada año natural. Recuerda canjear tus puntos antes de que se reinicie.

Descubre más sobre LG Air Solution

Descarga de recursos

Encuentra aquí toda la información que necesitas: catálogos de productos, manuales de instalación...  

Ver todos los recursos

Soporte técnico

Te ofrecemos recursos y el apoyo para ayudar a tu empresa a mantenerse a la vanguardia. 

Obtener ayuda

Blog

Lee los últimos artículos, noticias y mucho más en nuestro blog. 

Ver todos los artículos

Solicita más información y nos pondremos en contacto contigo.

CONTACTO