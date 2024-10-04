About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V Hydro Kit, tipo suelo - Temperatura alta, 14 kW

Características

ARNH04GK3A4

'Vista lateral de -45 grados

Solución ecológica

Solución de energía verde gracias a la reducción de las emisiones de CO2.

Tamaño y diseño compactos

El Hydro Kit montado en la pared con MULTI V S exterior, con un tamaño y diseño compactos, es adecuado para instalaciones residenciales.

Ahorro de costes con alta eficiencia

Coste de instalación equivalente al de una caldera tradicional con costes operativos reducidos.

Ahorro de costes gracias a la recuperación de calor

Hydro Kit absorbe el calor de las zonas interiores y lo utiliza para calentar el agua.

CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN

  • Nominal (kW)

    13.8

ENTRADA DE POTENCIA (CALEFACCIÓN)

  • Nominal (kW)

    2.3

INTERCAMBIADOR DE CALOR

  • Caudal de agua nominal (LPM)

    19.8

  • Pérdida de calor (kPa)

    5

  • Tipo

    Brazed Plate HEX

PESO

  • Neto (kg)

    86

COMPRESOR

  • Tipo

    Twin Rotary inverter

  • Desplazamiento del pistón (cm³/rev.)

    52.5

  • Número de revoluciones (rev./min)

    3600

  • Carga de aceite (cc)

    1300

  • Potencia del motor (W x n.º)

    4,000 x 1

  • Método de arranque

    Direct On Line

  • Tipo de aceite

    FVC68D(PVE)

REFRIGERANTE

  • Tipo

    R410A

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    3.29

  • Tipo de control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN

  • Líquido (mm(pulgadas))

    Ø 9.52(3/8)

  • Gas (mm(pulgadas))

    Ø 15.88(5/8)

TUBERÍAS DE CONEXIÓN DE AGUA

  • Entrada (pulgadas)

    Male PT 1

  • Salida (pulgadas)

    Male PT 1

NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA

  • Enfriamiento/Calefacción (dB(A))

    - / 44

DIMENSIONES

  • Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm

    520 x1,074 x 330

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • #1

    50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.