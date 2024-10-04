We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V Hydro Kit, tipo suelo - Temperatura media, 18 kW
MULTI V Hydro Kit, tipo suelo - Temperatura media, 18 kW
ARNH18GK1A4
MULTI V Hydro Kit, tipo suelo - Temperatura media, 18 kW
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
5.6
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
5.6
ENTRADA DE POTENCIA (REFRIGERACIÓN)
-
Nominal (kW)
0.08
ENTRADA DE POTENCIA (CALEFACCIÓN)
-
Nominal (kW)
0.08
INTERCAMBIADOR DE CALOR
-
Caudal de agua nominal (LPM)
15.8
-
Tipo
Brazed Plate HEX
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
42
REFRIGERANTE
-
Tipo
R410A / R32
-
Tipo de control
Electronic Expansion Valve
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Ø 9.52(3/8)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Ø 15.88(5/8)
TUBERÍAS DE CONEXIÓN DE AGUA
-
Entrada (pulgadas)
Male PT 1
-
Salida (pulgadas)
Male PT 1
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA
-
Enfriamiento/Calefacción (dB(A))
35/35
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
490 × 850 × 315
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA
-
Enfriamiento/Calefacción (dB(A))
44/44
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Productos Similares