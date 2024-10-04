We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Consola, unidad interior, 15 000 BTU
ARNU15GQAA4
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
4.50
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
5.00
VENTILADO INTERIOR
-
Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)
- / 8.7 / 6.7 / 5.9
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
14.0
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 42 / 37 / 31
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 42 / 37 / 31
PRODUCTO
-
Tipo
Console
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 58 / 53 / 50
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 58 / 53 / 50
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
700 x 600 x 210
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
60 Hz 220 V~
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
