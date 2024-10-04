About Cookies on This Site

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32

LG Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul es un equipo compacto con depósito integrado, que se conecta a la unidad interior mediante tuberías de agua.

Características Gamas
Características
Más Información
THERMA V R32 IWT (tanque de agua integrado) Tipo

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32 es una solución todo en uno que combina una unidad interior y un tanque de agua. No requiere un trabajo complejo de tuberías y ofrece una instalación rápida y fácil con menos espacio.

CÓMO Funciona el tipo THERMA V R32 IWT (tanque de agua integrado)

Cómo Funciona Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromul R32

La calefacción y el agua caliente se suministra utilizando aire exterior y electricidad como fuente de calor. Dado que la unidad interior contiene el tanque de agua, se puede suministrar calefacción y agua caliente sin la necesidad de un tanque de agua independiente.

Ahorre espacio con el tipo integrado

Ahorre Espacio con el Tipo Integrado

Un producto todo en uno, Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32 presenta un volumen un 18% más bajo y es un 39% más ligero en comparación con los modelos anteriores. No solo ahorra espacio, sino que también es fácil de instalar.

Compresor R1

El revolucionario compresor R1 con su movimiento en inclinación aumenta la eficiencia y la fiabilidad general. Además, se ha mejorado su rango de funcionamientor, que pasa de 10Hz a 135Hz.*Etiqueta energética ErP A +++ para calefacción de espacios a 35°C LWT y ErP A ++ para calefacción de espacios a 55°C LWT.

Refrigerante Ecológico

El Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromul R32 está equipado con un refrigerante respetuoso con el medio ambiente que tiene un bajo potencial de calentamiento global (GWP) de 675. Proporciona una calefacción potente y altamente eficiente. Además, al cumplir con los requisitos normativos europeos, puede aportar más oportunidades de negocio.

Calefacción fiable con THERMA V R32 IWT

Calefacción Fiable Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromul R32 proporciona una calefacción versátil que funciona bajo condiciones meteorológicas extremas de hasta -25℃.

Control de calefacción individual para 2 zonas separadas

Control de Calefacción Individual para dos Zonas

Therma V Hydrosplit Hidromodul R32 puede controlar la temperatura de dos zonas separadas a través de circuitos de calefacción independientes. El kit de válvula mezcladora permite a los usuarios establecer diferentes temperaturas objetivo en diferentes zonas.

* Se requiere un juego de válvula mezcladora por separado
** La temperatura en esta imagen es un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según la configuración preferida del usuario.

Control de calefacción inteligente

Control de Calefacción Inteligente

La interfaz de usuario intuitiva facilita una navegación rápida y conveniente con un simple toque, pudiendo programar y configurar el Therma V de manera sencilla.. Además, la monitorización diaria y mensual del consumo energético permite gestionar la energía de forma eficiente.

* Accesorio necesario para el monitoreo de energía: PENKTH000 (módulo de interfaz del medidor) y medidor de vatios, Temp. sensor, etc. Consulte el manual de instalación.

Calefacción confortable mediante el modo automático estacional

La Temperatura se Adapta a Cada Estación

El modo automático estacional determina automáticamente el funcionamiento de calefacción, refrigeración y temperaturas objetivo.

* El ajuste de temperatura en esta imagen es solo un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según la configuración preferida del usuario.

Posibilidad de expansión flexible

Posibilidad de Expansión Flexible

Aproveche al máximo el THERMA V R32 IWT con un tanque de inercia y un tanque de expansión para el circuito de ACS. Estos dos tanques se pueden agregar fácilmente durante la etapa de instalación inicial y se pueden montar dentro de la unidad interior del tanque, lo que permite la expansión sin espacio adicional.

* Tanque de inercia y Tanque de expansión para compra por separado.

An image of an engineer looking into a product remote control monitor.

Fácil de Monitorizar

El flujo de agua se puede comprobar fácilmente mediante el controlador Standard III.

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido

Mantenimiento Fácil y Rápido

El control remoto almacena hasta 50 elementos en su historial, lo que facilita la resolución de errores o avería

An image of an engineer looking into a product remote control monitor.

Control Remoto desde Cualquier Lugar

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ ™, se puede controlar fácilmente el sistema de calefacción en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. LG ThinQ ™ funciona con el control por voz del Asistente de Google mediante el uso del altavoz inteligente y el módem Wi-Fi de Google Home.

* Accesorios necesarios: altavoz doméstico de Google, PWFMDD200 (módem Wi-Fi LG) y PWYREW000
** Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC
*** Google home voice is supported in United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland and Portugal. ThinQ functions may vary depending on the country.

Alineación THERMA V

*Solo aplicable al Compresor R1 incluido en los aires Therma V R32 comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 3 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Descarga de Manuales, Folletos y Documentos

IR

Therma V

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha

¿Necesitas ayuda con la instalación?

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha Accede

Therma V

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (Solo para Servicios Técnicos)

¿Necesitas asistencia con la puesta en marcha?

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (Solo para Servicios Técnicos) Accede