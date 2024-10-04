About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Aspectos a tener en cuenta al instalar una bomba de calor de aerotermia

4/3/2023

Comparte este contenido. Puedes compartir los artículos que te gustan con tus amigos

Las soluciones de calefacción ecológicas son cada vez más populares en respuesta a las tendencias y políticas medioambientales mundiales, por eso, es posible que estés buscando una solución que te permita ahorrar costes. Las bombas de calor aire-agua son soluciones innovadoras y eficientes que pueden hacer precisamente eso. Ofrecen costes más bajos y un funcionamiento estable que puede ahorrar en gastos de mantenimiento. Estas bombas de calor proporcionan calefacción, agua caliente e incluso refrigeración de manera eficiente, pero antes de tomar la decisión de cambiar a uno de estos sistemas de aerotermia, hay que tener en cuenta algunos factores importantes, como el espacio para la instalación, los costes, el tipo de edificio y la región en la que vives.

¿Dónde instalar la bomba de calor?

Lo primero es lo primero: ¿dónde se debe instalar la bomba de calor? Lo ideal es instalar la unidad exterior en un espacio abierto donde tenga acceso a abundante aire y no haya vegetación cerca. La instalación en un espacio abierto no sólo permitirá una amplia entrada de aire, sino que también hará que sea más accesible para el servicio, mantenimiento y limpieza. Además, como las bombas de calor emiten cierto ruido, asegúrate de dejar al menos 1 metro de distancia entre la unidad y los límites de la propiedad para no molestar a los vecinos.

 

*https://www.heatpumpshq.com/selecting-heat-pump-location.html

¿Qué bomba de calor es mejor para mi casa?

A la hora de elegir una bomba de calor, hay que tener en cuenta una serie de factores que van desde el clima local y el tamaño de tu casa hasta el nivel de aislamiento. LG ofrece una gama de bombas de calor aerotérmicas, también conocidas como bombas de calor aire-agua (AWHP), en sus sistemas monobloc, split e hydrosplit. Inicialmente, debes asegurarte de adquirir una bomba de calor que pueda satisfacer las necesidades de calefacción de tu sistema existente de suelo radiante, radiador o fan coil. Si no dispones de espacio en tu casa para una unidad interior, un sistema monobloc será más adecuado porque todos los componentes están contenidos en la unidad exterior. En caso de que no dispongas de espacio para un depósito de agua caliente independiente, un sistema de depósito de agua integrado (split) que combina la unidad interior y el depósito de agua puede ser la solución perfecta para tu hogar. Si el espacio exterior es limitado, un sistema split puede ser mejor, ya que la unidad exterior es más pequeña que un monobloc. Si te preocupan las fugas de refrigerante, los sistemas hydrosplit y monobloc transfieren sólo agua a la casa y eliminan los riesgos causados por el refrigerante.

¿Funcionan las bombas de calor en climas fríos?

Aunque muchas personas creen erróneamente que las bombas de calor no funcionan en climas fríos, esto no es cierto. A medida que la temperatura disminuye, las bombas de calor pueden llegar a ser menos eficientes, pero los modelos Therma V de LG son capaces incluso de proporcionar calefacción a temperaturas tan bajas como -25°C.

 

*El rango de temperatura exterior para el modo calefacción se indica en el rango de funcionamiento del PDB (Product Data Book). Sin embargo, en general, cuando la temperatura exterior es inferior, la capacidad, la eficiencia y la temperatura máxima de salida del agua a esa temperatura exterior también serán inferiores al funcionamiento a temperatura exterior normal.

¿Son cómodas de manejar las bombas de calor?

Aunque las bombas de calor funcionan de forma muy diferente a las calderas, el sistema de control del termostato es muy similar. Además, los sistemas de aerotermia LG se pueden manejar desde tus dispositivos móviles a través de Wi-Fi. Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™, puedes controlar fácilmente el sistema de calefacción en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. El acceso remoto al sistema de control de la calefacción permite el máximo confort y eficiencia. LG ThinQ™ también funciona con el asistente de voz de Google y el control por voz de Alexa mediante el altavoz inteligente Google Home y el módem Wi-Fi.

Si has tenido en cuenta todos los puntos anteriores y deseas instalar aerotermia, ponte en contacto con LG para obtener más información sobre su amplia gama de bombas de calor. LG cuenta con los conocimientos técnicos y un servicio fiable que te garantizarán la bomba de calor adecuada para tu hogar con el fin de ahorrar dinero y reducir el consumo de energía.

Descubre tu ahorro en emisiones y CO2 con la aerotermia en nuestra calculadora

CALCULAR