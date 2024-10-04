About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Soluciones LG HVAC. Facilidad de Instalación

Ofrecemos las mejores soluciones HVAC para tu negocio y el soporte más completo

Instalador con casco de seguridad

Cursos de Formación Gama de Producto Soporte Técnico Recursos
Cursos de Formación
Contacta con Nosotros

¡Participa en nuestro programa de formación!

Ofrecemos programas de formación para ayudarte a avanzar en tu carrera

SABER MÁS

Seminarios

Participa en nuestras formaciones online y offline para estar al día en las tendencias de la industria y la última tecnología

Cursos técnicos

Nuestra academia de formación para profesionales ofrce cursos prácticos para facilitar el aprendizaje y conocer nuestra tecnología en profundidad.

Descubre Nuestros Productos

An image of Multi V 5

VRF: MULTI V

Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.

MULTI SPLIT

Images of indoor and outdoor AC units.

SINGLE SPLIT

An image of chiller product

ENFRIADORA

An image of ERV

SOLUCIONES VENTILACIÓN

An image of heating solution (AWHP)

AEROTERMIA: THERMA V

An image of water heater

AEROTERMO

An image of controller

CONTROLES

Soporte Técnico

Te ofrecemos los recursos y el soporte que necesitas

SABER MÁS

Información Técnica

Ofrecemos una gran cantidad de recursos, información de producto y certificados mediante una herramienta de descarga

Herramientas y Software

Ofrecemos para ayudar a ingenieros y consultores herramientas y software para realizar cálculos, simulaciones, análisis…

Tutoriales Vídeo

Guía de instalación y resolución de problemas para resolver las dudas fácilmente.

Buscador de documentación

Encuentra toda la documentación que necesitas

Catálogos, manuales, fichas técnicas...

Encuentra toda la documentación que necesitas Descargar

Contacta con Nosotros

Contacta con Nosotros

Escríbenos y contactaremos contigo lo antes posible

Contacta con Nosotros CONTACTA CON NOSOTROS

Blog HVAC - ON AIR

Blog HVAC - ON AIR

Noticias, artículos y mucho más en nuestro blog

Blog HVAC - ON AIR LEER MÁS