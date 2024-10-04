About Cookies on This Site

55SVM5F-H

Serie SVM5F

(0)
55SVM5F-H

Videowall de 0.44mm de marco con visión clara y sin errores

Videowall de 0.44mm de marco con visión clara

El marco de 0.44mm del Videowall ofrece una vista perfecta en toda la pantalla grande. También, ofrece imágenes claras y vivas en cualquier ambiente con mucha luz por su pantalla sin deslumbramiento.

Marco innovador de 0.44mm

EXPERIENCIA DE VISUALIZACIÓN PERFECTA

Marco innovador de 0.44mm

El marco sin precedentes de 0.44mm y 0.88mm de marco a marco - verificado por Nemko*, hace que el contenido parezca más real mostrando una imagen sin ninguna distorsión. Acopladas juntas en un videowall, las pantallas 55SVM5F-H proporcionarán una experiencia más inmersiva para los espectadores.

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN VIVA Y DINÁMICA

Calibración Inteligente

Smart Calibration es una solución que permite reducir el tiempo y los costes en comparación con los métodos de calibración de los sensores existentes. Además de analizar las diferencias en las propiedades del color dentro de cada pantalla individual, también analiza las diferencias entre las pantallas conectadas. Con unos simples clics de un mando a distancia, se puede realizar este proceso de calibración en cuestión de minutos. Asimismo, la calibración se puede configurar para que se realice automáticamente a intervalos periódicos para ofrecer siempre una calidad de imagen óptima.

Calibración Inteligente

* Después de la calibración inteligente, algunos usuarios pueden notar la diferencia en el color. En este caso, se recomienda el ajuste de color manualmente.

Vista clara con un panel no deslumbrante1

CALIDAD DE IMAGEN VIVA Y DINÁMICA

Vista clara con un panel no deslumbrante

Los espectadores pueden molestarse por el reflejo innecesario de la luz al ver una pantalla en condiciones brillantes. La serie 55SVM5F-H ha resuelto estos inconvenientes incrementando el nivel de niebla al 28%, lo que ha mejorado la visibilidad y la legibilidad de texto.

Expresión uniforme de color
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN VIVA Y DINÁMICA

Expresión uniforme de color

La uniformidad pobre en los bordes del marco puede producir una apariencia más oscura en las esquinas, lo que hace que no se vea bien en una pantalla grande. Sin embargo, el 55SVM5F-H ha mejorado la uniformidad, incluyendo las cuatro esquinas de la pantalla, para mostrar colores consistentes en la pantalla.

* Uniformidad entre 13 puntos de la pantalla. Resultados basados ​​en pruebas internas. Los resultados reales de las pruebas pueden diferir según el entorno y el equipo de medición.

Ángulo de visualización más alto
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN VIVA Y DINÁMICA

Ángulo de visualización más alto

Las pantallas grandes normalmente están más altas que el nivel del ojo humano, lo que hace que la calidad uniforme de la imagen sea esencial para los videowalls. El ángulo de visualización de la serie 55SVM5F-H es superior a la de videowalls convencionales, permitiendo que muestren colores vivos sin distorsiones - incluso en áreas que no son ideales para pantallas grandes.

* Resultados basados ​​en pruebas internas. Los resultados reales de las pruebas pueden diferir según el entorno y el equipo de medición.

Reducción del hueco de imagen
CALIDAD DE IMAGEN VIVA Y DINÁMICA

Reducción del hueco de imagen

La serie 55SVM5F-H incluye una mejora del algoritmo de la imagen que puede reducir los huecos de la imagen en pantallas ensambladas al reproducir vídeos. Los objetos localizados en los límites del marco se ajustan para una experiencia de visualización sin fisuras.

* El término "convencional" se refiere a pantallas que no incluyen un algoritmo de mejora de la imagen.

Estructura de menú intuitiva

Plataforma webOS SMART SIGNAGE

Estructura de menú intuitiva

La estructura del menú se ha optimizado para uso comercial. Simplifica la accesibilidad y agrupa funciones similares juntas, adoptando una GUI más intuitivo para un uso fácil. De esta manera los usuarios pueden evitar el método prueba-error al explorar funciones y gestionar pantallas.

GUI Dedicado a la orientación del retrato

Plataforma webOS SMART SIGNAGE

GUI Dedicado a la orientación del retrato

La GUI (Interfaz gráfica del usuario) convencional fue diseñada basada en el uso de la TV del consumidor en modo paisaje, así que OSD (visualización en pantalla) no se adaptaba a pantallas en modo retrato. El OSD de la serie 55SVM5F-H, sin embargo, tiene un menú con rango amplio y tamaños de fuente más grandes de ratio 9:16, creando un ambiente de negocio cómodo y eficiente.

Servicio de cuidado en tiempo real
Comodidad para el usuario

Servicio de cuidado en tiempo real

El mantenimiento más fácil y más rápido está disponible con nuestra solución de servicio opcional de cloud Signage365Care*. Remotamente administra el estado de las pantallas en lugares de trabajo del cliente para un diagnóstico de errores y servicios de control remoto, asegurando la operación estable del negocio de un cliente.

* La disponibilidad del servicio "Signage365Care" puede variar según la región, así que comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.

Capacidad de cadena Daisy
Comodidad para el usuario

Capacidad de cadena Daisy

Una cadena daisy LAN te permite controlar y monitorear videowalls, e incluso actualizar sus firmwares de una vez. También, a través de la cadena daisy UHD usando HDMI y DisplayPort, puedes instalar fácilmente un videowall UHD sin la necesidad de un DisplayPort MST o una tarjeta gráfica Matrox.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla

    55"

  • Tecnología del Panel

    IPS

  • Ratio de Aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución Natural

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo (Tipo, cd/m²)

    500

  • Ratio de Contraste

    1,000:1

  • CR dinámico

    500,000: 1 (La relación de luminosidad del color Negro completo / Blanco completo en la condición de entrada de video).

  • Ángulo de visualización (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Tiempo de Respuesta

    8ms (G a G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Neblina)

    28%

  • Vida Útil

    60.000 Hrs (Min.)

  • Horas de funcionamiento (Horas/día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    Sí/Sí

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0

  • Salida

    DP, Audio

  • Control Externo

    RS232C Entrada/salida, RJ45 (LAN) Entrada/salida, Entrada IR

ESPECIFICACIÓN MECÁNICA

  • Color del Marco

    Negro

  • Ancho del Marco

    0.44 mm (Marco uniforme)

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1,210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5 mm

  • Peso (cabezal)

    16.8 kg

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

  • Peso empaquetado

    23.6 kg

  • Mango

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

    600 x 400 mm

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C a 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % a 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Suministro de energía

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Tipo de energía

    Energía incorporada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Tip. / Máx.

    200W / 250W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    105 W

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Clase “A” / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Sí (solo UE) / Sí (Energy Star 8.0)

COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA

  • Tipo compatible con OPS

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • Software de gestión de contenido

    SuperSign CMS

  • Software de control y monitoreo

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESORIOS

  • Básico

    Control remoto, cable de alimentación, cable RS232C, cable DP, receptor de infrarrojos, soporte de guía, tornillos, manual

  • Opcional

    Montaje en pared (horizontal: WM-L640V, vertical: WM-P640V), kit de OPS (KT-OPSF)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.