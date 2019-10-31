We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IDAI Nature, galardonada con el premio a la Excelencia en Diseño Arquitectónico Sostenible por sus nuevas oficinas Passivhaus, confió en LG Business Solutions para la climatización de su nuevo edificio, combinando no sólo la tecnología innovadora de LG sino también los valores sostenibles de la empresa.