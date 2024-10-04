About Cookies on This Site

50US662H0ZC

Serie US662H

(0)
vista frontal con pantalla interior
LG Smart Hotel TV con Gestión Eficaz de Contenidos.

LG Smart Hotel TV con Gestión Eficaz de Contenidos.

La serie US662H es compatible con la nitidez de Ultra HD y la gestión eficiente de contenidos con las soluciones Pro:Centric.
Además, el nuevo webOS 5.0 para una amplia variedad de necesidades de los clientes, proporciona contenidos personalizados de forma más sencilla.

Pro:Centric SOLUCIÓN DE GESTIÓN HOSTELERA.

Pro:Centric Direct.

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición sencillas, lo que facilita la gestión remota basada en servicios y redes IP con un solo clic. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente proporcionando un gestor personalizado y controlar eficazmente todos los televisores de la habitación.

Pro:Centric Direct.

* Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles en función de las versiones de PCD.
Menú Rápido.

Menú Rápido.

Ahora LG ofrece el nuevo menú rápido (ver. 4.0), que lo hace más fácil y sencillo que nunca. La solución del menú de inicio se ha actualizado a lo grande con la incorporación de la nueva herramienta de creación de vídeos promocionales para hoteles. Los usuarios ahora también pueden utilizar Quick Manager para distribuir fácilmente la información a través de la misma red sin necesidad de un servidor o de la función de clonación USB, lo que la convierte en la solución perfecta para las escenas de uso autónomo.
Más innovaciones de LG webOS 5.0.

Más innovaciones de LG webOS 5.0.

Explora las últimas funciones de LG Smart TV y descubre televisores que ofrecen una tecnología innovadora, una claridad extraordinaria y colores fieles a la realidad. Los nuevos modos Mood Display y Gallery te permiten utilizar el televisor como un reloj personalizado y una obra de arte que armoniza perfectamente con tu espacio y tu vida.
Reconocimiento de Voz.

Reconocimiento de Voz.

Desde una interacción perfecta hasta una experiencia de usuario consistente, LG da un paso más para liderar el mercado de los televisores comerciales incluyendo el reconocimiento de voz, lo que permite a los usuarios controlar fácilmente los televisores LG. Nuestras soluciones de confianza basadas en webOS y Pro:Centric Direct mejorarán significativamente la competitividad de nuestros productos y servicios, ayudándole a conseguir un valor añadido en tu negocio.

* Control nativo del televisor
* Control basado en el servidor
* Se requiere Magic Motion Remote (se vende por separado)
Soft AP

Soft AP.

El punto de acceso habilitado por software (Soft AP) es una función Wi-Fi ""virtual"" que utiliza software para crear un punto de acceso inalámbrico. La versión actual es compatible con el 'Bridge Mode', que permite a los administradores de red gestionar los dispositivos conectados y recopilar información útil como el nivel de señal, las contraseñas de los Soft AP, etc.

* El SoftAP debe configurarse en el menú de instalación después de encender el televisor.
* El Smart Mirroring no puede funcionar al mismo tiempo.
Modo Hotel (Modo de Visualización Pública).

Modo Hotel (Modo de Visualización Pública).

Desde la selección de canales hasta el nivel de volumen, puedes controlar la configuración de los televisores en las áreas de negocio. El modo de visualización pública también permite restaurar los ajustes predeterminados, según sea necesario en los televisores.
Vídeo / Pantalla de Bienvenida.

Vídeo / Pantalla de Bienvenida.

Con la capacidad de mostrar varias imágenes permite una mayor variación de los mensajes de bienvenida en las habitaciones del hotel, lo que hace que los clientes se sientan más bienvenidos y atendidos.
Clonación de USB.

Clonación de USB.

La clonación de datos USB hace que la gestión de varias pantallas sea más eficiente para un funcionamiento óptimo. En lugar de configurar cada pantalla una por una, los datos pueden copiarse a un USB para una pantalla y pueden enviarse a las otras pantallas a través de un complemento USB.

Diagnosticos a distancia.

Diagnosticos a distancia.

Ahorra grandes gastos con la gestión de la TV comercial con Remote Diagnostics. Remote Diagnostics en tiempo real informa y detecta los errores con antelación para evitar que los televisores funcionen mal.

IR Out

IR Out

Con el descodificador interactivo, todos los televisores LG pueden controlarse con un único mando a distancia.
Salida de Altavoz Externa.

Salida de Altavoz Externa.

Mejora la experiencia de entretenimiento con un altavoz adicional. Los invitados pueden escuchar y controlar el audio del televisor desde cualquier lugar, incluso desde los baños.
Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro:Centric Smart

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UM73

  • Tipo de peana

    Sin peana (para accesorio: 1 poste) *32~55": Giratorio/otros: Fijo

  • Color frontal

    Ceramic Black

VÍDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • Sonido IA

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    SÍ (Listo, MMR obligatorio)

  • LG Sound Sync

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    50

  • Resolución

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (Típico)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE RADIODIFUSIÓN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletexto (teletexto auto)

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC (comunicación en tiempo real)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN SMART

  • Versión de webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • Navegador web

  • Compatibilidad con Magic Remote

    SÍ (listo)

  • Mood Display

  • Gallery Mode

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • DIAL

  • Reproducción de audio por Bluetooth

  • Reconocimiento por voz (independiente/solución)

  • IoT

CARACTERÍSTICA PARA HOSTELERÍA

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Activación de RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    SÍ (IP remoto)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida IR

    SÍ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Código Multi IR

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

  • Welcome Video

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

  • Insert Image

  • One Channel Map

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    SÍ (Salida de altavoz externo)

  • Instant ON

  • V-Lan Tag

  • Port Block

  • Lock mode

    SÍ (limitado)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

  • External Power Out

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (HOSPITALES)

  • Modo auriculares sanitarios

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • RTC (Reloj en tiempo real)

  • Temporizador de sincronización con NTP

  • BEACON

  • Video Tag

    SÍ (2 vídeo)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

  • Credenza/agujero para tornillo de seguridad

    SÍ (necesita peana)

  • Placa de bloqueo (para instalación fácil)

    SÍ (necesita peana)

MEDIDAS/PESO

  • Medidas embalaje (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1215 x 775 x 175 mm

  • Medidas sin peana (An.xAl.xPr.)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel activado)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Peso embalaje

    14.1 kg

  • Anchura del bisel (Izquierda/Derecha/Detrás/Debajo, bisel desactivado)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • TV sin peana

    11.3 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consumo energético (máx.)

    158W

  • Consumo energético (típico)

    129W

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con/MMR (Opcional)

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA ANTIGUA(~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    A

  • Consumo energético encendido

    87W

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    65

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    121

ESTÁNDAR (UE_ETIQUETA NUEVA(~`21.3))

  • Grado SDR

    G

  • Modo SDR encendido

    85W

  • Grado HDR

    G

  • Modo HDR encendido

    99W

CONECTIVIDADES

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ud)

  • USB (Ver.)

    SÍ (2ud/2.0)

  • Entrada RF

    SÍ (2ud)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3,5mm)

  • Salida de Auriculares

  • Ranura CI

    SÍ (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (uso previsto)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9 pines)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.