()
Características principales

  • Con una resolución 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
  • Solución de Gestión Hotelera Pro:Centric
  • TV Casting: transmisión de contenidos desde dispositivos
  • Fácil acceso a la aplicación Netflix
  • Bisel delgado que aporta sofisticación
  • Optimización gaming
Más

4K UHD Hospitality TV con Pro:Centric Direct

Un televisor está colgado en la pared de la habitación del hotel y la pantalla del televisor es brillante y clara.

* 65 pulgadas
* Todas las imágenes de esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Pro: Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud mejora la usabilidad de la solución CMS de la empresa y la cloudificación del sistema, reforzando el servicio de la solución de terceros. También ofrece varias plantillas de diseño, mejorando la recopilación de datos y la plataforma de análisis con un panel de control llamativo.

La mujer está trabajando a través de Pro:Centric Cloud.

* Actualmente admite en Alemania, España, Francia, Finlandia, Irlanda, Austria, Italia, Suiza, Portugal y consulte con sus ventas locales para otros países de la UE.

TV Casting: transmisión de contenidos desde dispositivos

Experimenta un nivel mejorado de entretenimiento y comodidad con el televisor LG Hospitality con AirServer incorporado. Los huéspedes pueden conectar sus dispositivos personales con un inicio de sesión instantáneo a través de un código QR y disfrutar de sus programas OTT* favoritos en un televisor de pantalla grande. Ofrece un emparejamiento permanente, por lo que una vez que se completa el emparejamiento, los huéspedes no necesitan volver a emparejar los dispositivos durante su estancia. Y lo que es más importante, la información personal de los huéspedes se elimina automáticamente al hacer el check-out, lo que garantiza la privacidad y la seguridad.

Un huésped del hotel está utilizando los servicios OTT emparejando su teléfono inteligente con el televisor de la habitación a través del inicio de sesión con código QR.

*Suscripción requerida

Fácil acceso a la aplicación Netflix

Disfruta de una amplia variedad de contenido de vídeo de Netflix en UM662H con Pro:Centric Direct. Disfruta de la comodidad de tu habitación y de un servicio de streaming que ofrece miles de selecciones.

El contenido del hotel, incluida la aplicación de Netflix, se muestra en la televisión de la habitación del hotel.

*Suscripción de Netfix requerida

Pro: Centric Direct

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hoteles Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición fáciles y sencillas, lo que facilita la gestión remota basada en servicios y redes IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct permite a los usuarios editar su interfaz fácilmente proporcionando una interfaz personalizada y gestiona de forma eficiente todos los televisores de la habitación. La última versión de PCD proporciona control en la habitación basado en IoT, así como función de control por voz a través del Procesamiento del Lenguaje Natural (NLP) de LG. Estas funciones relacionadas con IoT y voz serán su punto de partida para preparar las habitaciones de hotel de la próxima generación a través de la inteligencia artificial.

Un hombre gestiona algunos contenidos y ajustes de la televisión en el hotel utilizando la solución Pro:Centric Direct a través del servidor.

* Es posible que algunas funciones no sean compatibles con las versiones de PCD.

Bisel delgado que hace del televisor un objeto sofisticado

La serie UM662H con un bisel delgado está diseñada para integrarse en cualquier interior y ofrece una experiencia de visualización envolvente sin ninguna interrupción.

El UM662H se instala en la habitación del hotel y la vista lateral se amplía para mostrar.

* En el caso de TV de 43", 50" (55" : 57,5 mm, 65" : 57,7 mm, 75" : 59,9 mm)

Recubrimiento protector

Los televisores de hoteles o resorts no pueden evitar la exposición a entornos con sal, polvo y humedad, lo que puede dificultar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El recubrimiento protector en la placa de circuito principal (placa de alimentación) reduce significativamente estos riesgos de dichos entornos al proteger los televisores de la sal, el polvo, la humedad, etc.

El UM662H tiene un recubrimiento de protector en la placa de circuito principal (placa de alimentación) para proteger el televisor incluso en ambientes salados o húmedos.

El hombre y la mujer están jugando, y la escena del juego que se muestra en la pantalla del televisor se expresa de manera realista.

Optimización gaming

La optimización gaming te atrapará y te mantendrá en la acción a través de la selección del modo de juego, el ajuste de imagen, etc.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.