We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Hotel TV con Gestión Eficaz de Contenidos.
La serie US662H es compatible con la nitidez de Ultra HD y la gestión eficiente de contenidos con las soluciones Pro:Centric.
Además, el nuevo webOS 5.0 para una amplia variedad de necesidades de los clientes, proporciona contenidos personalizados de forma más sencilla.