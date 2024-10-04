About Cookies on This Site

STB-5500

STB-5500

STB-5500

STB-5500

Compartir medios

Compartir medios

Los huéspedes pueden usar las características de LG Smart Share, como Wi-Fi Direct®, así como las características de compartir pantalla, que incluyen Miracast®, WiDi y DIAL para ver el contenido desde sus dispositivos móviles en la pantalla HD grande.

 

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Bluetooth Sound Sync (Bluetooth 3.0)

Esta característica le permite a los huéspedes escuchar audio de un dispositivo móvil con Bluetooth a través de los altavoces de la TV.*Dispositivos compatibles con Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (superior a v4.4 KitKat)/dispositivo móvil con iOS

 

INTERFAZ PERSONALIZADA DEL USUARIO

INTERFAZ PERSONALIZADA DEL USUARIO

LG Pro:Centric Smart le ofrece a los SI la capacidad de personalizar y optimizar los televisores de una propiedad con aplicaciones IP interactivas, incluidas HTML5, Java y los programas Flash para proporcionar servicios de hotel premium.

SISTEMA DE GESTIÓN LÍDER EN DE DERECHOS DIGITALES

Pro:Idiom desbloquea el acceso a contenidos premium para ayudar a garantizar una implementación rápida y amplia de HDTV y otro contenido digital de alto valor.
Pro:Idiom ha sido diseñado específicamente para usuarios de servicios de contenido HDTV de cable, satélite, video bajo demanda (VOD), está diseñado para reducir costos.

COSTO TOTAL REDUCIDO DE PROPIEDAD

COSTE TOTAL REDUCIDO DE PROPIEDAD

La función de configuración automática hace que la instalación sea rápida y fácil con pasos simples para guiar al instalador a configurar el STB, ahorrando tiempo y costes. EZ install proporciona una función de búsqueda automática y sincronización con el canal de datos del servidor Pro: Centric para simplificar el proceso de instalación.

Plataforma de aplicaciones Pro:Centric

STB-5500 es la última adición a la familia Pro:Centric que proporciona una plataforma de aplicaciones para hoteles única y dedicada, que alberga aplicaciones interactivas de Socios SI (Integradores de sistema) de LG permiten ofrecer una amplia gama de aplicaciones personalizadas.
EXPANSIÓN DE HARDWARE

EXPANSIÓN DE HARDWARE

El diseño cerrado de STB-5500 se adapta a un conector y a la disposición de montaje mecánico para permitir que se añadan futuros módulos de expansión de hardware a la unidad.
Todas las especificaciones

SISTEMA DE EMISIÓN

  • Analógica

    Sí (NTSC)

  • Digital

  • Terrestrial

    ATSC

  • Cable

    QAM claro/VSB

VIDEO

  • Resolución de salida

    HD (1.280x720) / 1.366 x 768 / FHD (1.920 x 1.080) / UHD (3.840 x 2.160)

FUNCIÓN

  • Pro:Centric

    Sí (inteligente)

  • Pro:Idiom

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

  • Duplicación inteligente

  • Smart Share

  • Soft AP

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.