We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Compartir medios
Los huéspedes pueden usar las características de LG Smart Share, como Wi-Fi Direct®, así como las características de compartir pantalla, que incluyen Miracast®, WiDi y DIAL para ver el contenido desde sus dispositivos móviles en la pantalla HD grande.