About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pantalla UHD antirreflejo SERIE UH7J 43”
43UH7J_New ErP.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Pantalla UHD antirreflejo SERIE UH7J 43”

43UH7J_New ErP.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
43UH7J-H

Pantalla UHD antirreflejo SERIE UH7J 43”

(0)
Front view with infill image

Pantallas UHD preparadas para días poco iluminados o con niebla

Un hombre y una mujer consultan la hora de salida del vuelo a través de la señalización instalada en el aeropuerto. Y la pantalla con revestimiento antideslumbrante tiene un pequeño reflejo de la luz del sol.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página web se incluyeron solo para fines ilustrativos.
UH7J-H tiene un brillo de 700 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz intensa.

Brillo adaptable al entorno

Con un brillo de hasta 700 cd/m² , este modelo presenta un contenido nítido que atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace idónea para comunicar cualquier tipo de contenido en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, tiendas, centros comerciales, etc.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Gran rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la comodidad del usuario gracias al uso herramientas sencillas de gestión de contenidos y a una interfaz gráfica de usuario intuitiva

Protección en cualquier lugar

Estas pantallas puede exponerse en distintos entornos que contengan polvo, humedad, etc., por eso es necesario que contenga un revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación ante la sal marina, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc. Reduciendo así los riesgos de perder rendimiento con el tiempo.

El UH7J-H tiene revestimiento de conformación en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

UH7J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegido contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Controla el contenido desde el móvil

Gracias a la app Promota*, puedes crear un perfil de tienda y proyectar tus contenidos. Cuenta con plantillas recomendadas o puedes personalizar las plantillas según las necesidades de cada usuario. Crea y gestiona el contenido con facilidad tanto desde el PC como desde el móvil.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario usa la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrar en el UH7J-H instalado en la pared de la tienda.

* Promota de LG se puede descargar en la App Store y en Google Play Store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CIS)
* En Corea, el nombre no es Promota, sino Mustard.
La serie UH7J-H admite el tipo USB-C y se puede conectar fácilmente a equipos de video y computadoras portátiles.

Compatible con puerto USB-C.

El uso de USB-C se está volviendo cada vez más habitual en portátiles, dispositivos de video y tabletas. Esta pantalla UHD permite una fácil conexión y uso con otros dispositivos.

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar el UH7J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una mayor compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado* para una gestión más eficiente.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    43

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,200:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    BT709 95%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (mín.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada DP

    SÍ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea), USB2.0 tipo C (1ea, modo DP ALT)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    Entrada: HDMI, DP / Salida: DP

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    11.2Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    11.8Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    13.7Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

  • Manija

    NO

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    200 x 200 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

  • PBP

    SI (4PBP)

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    80W

  • Máx.

    120W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    56W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    SÍ (Piggyback)

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

  • Promota

    SÍ (No disponible para EU/CIS)

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

  • Opcional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Calificación IP

    IP5X

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.