Pantalla UHD antirreflejo SERIE UH7J 43”

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Brillo adaptable al entorno
Con un brillo de hasta 700 cd/m² , este modelo presenta un contenido nítido que atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace idónea para comunicar cualquier tipo de contenido en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, tiendas, centros comerciales, etc.