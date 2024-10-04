Nueva Señalización Estándar UHD de alta visibilidad UH5J-H

About Cookies on This Site

98UH5J-H

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nueva señalización estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

Una pantalla que muestra los contenidos de la reunión se instala en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla adecuado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para la pantalla en interiores, la serie UH5J-H presenta el contenido de manera clara y atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace la pantalla más idónea para el marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, venta minorista, centros comerciales, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz fuerte.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

 La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la experiencia del usuario con una interfaz intuitiva y herramientas sencillas

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Revestimiento duradero

La serie UH5J-H puede exponerse a entornos que contienen polvo, humedad, etc., sin empeorar su rendimiento. El revestimiento de la placa de alimentación reduce cualquier riesgo al proteger la pantalla de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

La UH5J-H tiene un revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes que se muestran a modo de ejemplo.

Gestión de contenido móvil

Puede crear un perfil de tienda y obtener recomendaciones de plantillas utilizando la aplicación Promota*. Los usuarios pueden personalizar las plantillas según sea necesario y crear y administrar fácilmente contenido no solo en PC sino también en dispositivos móviles.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario está utilizando la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrarlo en la UH5J-H instalada en la pared de la tienda.

* La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, manteniendo su pleno rendimiento

La UH5J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegida contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, manteniendo su pleno rendimiento

El sistema de control AV ayuda a los usuarios a controlar la UH5J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red
Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    98

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Directo

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,200:1

  • Dinámica CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    BT709 95%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    8ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 28%

  • Vida útil

    50.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (3ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada DP

    SÍ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • Entrada DVI-D

    SÍ (HDCP 1.4)

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    Entrada: HDMI, DP / Salida: HDMI

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    66Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    99Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    2191.8 x 1246.8 x 86.1mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    2342 x 1386 x 420mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    800 x 400 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

    NO

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

  • PBP

    SI (4PBP)

  • Compartir pantalla

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    420W

  • Máx.

    620W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    1434 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2117 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    294W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    SÍ (10W x 2)

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

  • Promota

    SÍ (No disponible para EU/CIS)

  • CMS móvil

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE Bolt

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.