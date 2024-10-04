About Cookies on This Site

Serie VM5C

Especificaciones

Recurso

Serie VM5C

49VM5C-B

Serie VM5C

(0)
49VM5C-B
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de la pantalla

    49"

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Brillo (Típico, Módulo)

    500

  • Orientación

    Horizontal y vertical

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, OPS, Audio, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, RGB

  • Salida

    DP, Audio

  • Control Externo

    RS232C, RJ45, receptor infrarrojo

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Ancho de bisel

    0,9 mm (bisel superior/inferior/derecha/izquierda uniforme)/1,8 mm *Bisel a bisel: Bisel del panel + bisel del panel

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x altura x profundidad)

    1075,6 x 605,8 x 86,2 mm

  • Peso (cabezal)

    17,5 kg

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA™

    600 x 400 mm

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de Operación

    0°C a 40°C

  • Humedad de Operación

    de 10% a 80%

ENERGÍA

  • Tipo de energía

    Potencia incorporada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Tip.

    120W

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    70W

ESTÁNDAR(CERTIFICACIÓN)

  • Seguridad

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Clase «A» / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA/Sí (Energy Star 6.0)

COMPATIBILIDAD DEL REPRODUCTOR MULTIMEDIA

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

  • Reproductor multimedia externo extraíble

    Sí (MP500/MP700)

COMPATIBILIDAD DEL SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign-w lite

  • SuperSign-c

ACCESORIO

  • Básicos

    Control remoto, cable de alimentación, cable DP, manual, receptor infrarrojo, cable RS-232C, cable LAN, soporte de guía, tornillos

  • Opcionales

    Montaje en pared (horizontal: WM-L640 V, vertical: WM-P640 V), kit OPS (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.