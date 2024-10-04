About Cookies on This Site

Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

22XE1J-B

Pantalla exterior FHD con clasificación IP

vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Pantalla versátil para exteriores adecuada para su negocio

Los anuncios de llantas se muestran en un 22XE1J instalado en la parte superior del lubricador de gas. Una señora que entra a un café mira el anuncio en el 22XE1J que está instalado en la pared del edificio.

*Todas las imágenes de esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

A 22XE1J is installed on the wall at the entrance of the building with another 22XE1J stand below for reservation purposes. The lady with sunglasses is using the 22XE1J screen with a touch overlay to make a reservation. The screen remains visible even when under direct sunlight.

High Visibility Under Bright Environments

With a brightness of 1,500 nits, 22XE1J boasts high visibility in bright environments. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XE1J installed on the wall showing its 21.5" in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A hanging type, kiosk type, and stand-alone installation type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular, you can install the display in various way allowing for high utilization for small-medium businesses (SMB) to large businesses.

The 22XE1J is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

Secured Protection with IP56 Design

The display is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also weatherproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, which is an essential feature for outdoor application.

A display is working well in an environment of -30~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

22XE1J can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

El 22XE1J tiene un revestimiento de conformación que lo hace resistente al polvo y la salinidad en la humedad.

Revestimiento de conformación

Conformal Coating* mejora la fiabilidad de la placa de circuito, la placa de alimentación protegiéndola contra el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

* Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

La pantalla 22XE1J puede ajustar su brillo automáticamente de acuerdo con la luz ambiental.

Control de brillo inteligente

El brillo de la pantalla se ajusta automáticamente en función de la luz ambiental. El brillo aumenta en la luz para una mejor visibilidad, mientras que se reduce en la oscuridad para una gestión eficiente de la energía.

Alto rendimiento con webOS

Quad Core SoC* puede ejecutar varias tareas al mismo tiempo sin un reproductor multimedia separado. Además, la plataforma webOS 4.1 mejora la comodidad del usuario con una interfaz de usuario intuitiva y herramientas simples de desarrollo de aplicaciones.

Varias tareas que se pueden realizar simultáneamente se organizan fácilmente a través de la plataforma del sistema operativo web.

* System-on-Chip

Fácil distribución de contenido y actualización de SW

22XE1J cuenta con Wi-Fi integrado*, Bluetooth, Beacon que facilita la distribución de contenido de forma inalámbrica y la actualización del firmware. En particular, utilizando Beacon y BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), el gerente de la tienda puede realizar diversas actividades promocionales, como proporcionar cupones promocionales o información del producto al visitante en tiempo real.

El propietario de la tienda puede distribuir contenido fácilmente y actualizar el firmware mediante una conexión inalámbrica como Wi-Fi o Bluetooth.

* Wi-Fi performance may vary depending on your router and circumstance.

Monitoreo Web (Control Manager)

Esta es una solución de monitoreo basada en la web, que proporciona una facilidad de control para el usuario. Permite a los usuarios tener acceso completo en cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento desde su teléfono móvil y PC, siempre y cuando estén conectados a una red mientras tienen acceso a datos actuales y pasados. Permite a los usuarios monitorear la unidad, realizar cualquier ajuste y controlarla de forma remota en tiempo real.

El usuario puede monitorear y controlar sus pantallas a través de un teléfono móvil y una computadora portátil.

Servicio LG ConnectedCare en tiempo real

El mantenimiento es fácil y rápido con el servicio opcional LG ConnectedCare*, una solución de servicio en la nube proporcionada por LG. Gestiona de forma remota el estado de las pantallas en los lugares de trabajo de los clientes para el diagnóstico de fallos y los servicios de control remoto, apoyando el funcionamiento estable de los negocios de los clientes.

El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie 22XE1J instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo LG basada en la nube.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    21.5

  • Tecnología de paneles

    IPS (AHVA)

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    Borde

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    60Hz

  • Brillo

    1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Dinámica CR

    800,000:1

  • Gama de colores

    NTSC 72%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    16.7 millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    25ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 25%

  • Vida útil

    70.000 horas (típ.)

  • Horas de operación (Horas/Día)

    24/7

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    SÍ / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada DP

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

    NO

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    8.3Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    N/D

  • Peso empaquetado

    10Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    N/D

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    632 x 394 x 187mm

  • Manija

    NO

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    100 x 100 mm

VIDRIO DE PROTECCIÓN

  • Espesor

    3mm

  • Grado de protección

    N/D

  • Templado / Fortalecimiento químico

    Fortalecimiento templado

  • Antirreflectante

  • Infrarrojo - Resistencia (IR)

  • A prueba de roturas

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

    NO

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Programación de contenidos locales

  • Administrador de grupo

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Conmutador

  • Imagen del logotipo de arranque

  • Imagen sin señal

  • Sincronización RS232C

    NO

  • Sincronización de red local

  • Sincronización de retroiluminación

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Compartir pantalla

    NO

  • Etiqueta de video

    SÍ (4 etiquetas de video)

  • Reproducir vía URL

  • Rotación de pantalla

  • Rotación de entrada externa

  • Reproducción sin obstáculos

  • Configuración del modo mosaico

    NO

  • Configuración de clonación de datos

  • SNMP

  • Método ISM

  • ID de configuración automática

    NO

  • Estado del envío

  • Administrador de control

  • Certificación Cisco

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • modo PM

  • Despertador en LAN

  • Network Ready

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Configuración del servidor de SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Compensación de brillo

    NO

  • Ajuste de blanco y negro por escala de grises

    NO

  • Inversión de escaneo

    NO

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    -30 °C to 50 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    5 % to 100 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    85W (Full White) 36W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    115W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    NO

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    Max. 15 degree

  • Calificación IP

    IP56

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - TÁCTIL

  • Tamaño de objeto disponible para tocar

    N/D

  • Tiempo de respuesta (aplicación 'Paint' en PC con Windows 10)

    N/D

  • Precisión (típ.)

    N/D

  • Interfaz

    N/D

  • Espesor del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Transmisión del vidrio protector

    N/D

  • Soporte del sistema operativo

    N/D

  • Punto multitáctil

    N/D

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.