About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie EP5G
65EP5G_NEW ERP.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Serie EP5G

65EP5G_NEW ERP.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
65ep5g

Serie EP5G

(0)

Reddot Winner 2021

Pantalla UltraFine OLED Pro

OLED versátil con precisión de colores

Mejora tu lugar de trabajo con el monitor profesional OLED 65EP5G de LG desarrollado para satisfacer la demanda de una variedad de casos prácticos y flujos de trabajo en las áreas de producción de contenido, posproducción y distribución. El 65EP5G está basado en las capacidades de las pantallas OLED de LG galardonadas con el premio Technology and Engineering Emmy®, e incorpora características y funciones adicionales para satisfacer las necesidades de los profesionales del sector.

A man is working on video editing using two 65EP5Gs installed on walls and desks at his workplace.

* 65 pulgadas (65EP5G)
*Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos

Precisión de colores con una Pantalla Ancha OLED 

La función de calibración avanzada permite que la pantalla alcance el rendimiento ideal de calidad de imagen con el software exclusivo de LG (SuperSign con función de balance de blancos). Admite LUTS de 1D y 3D con hardware programable y múltiples perfiles con precisión de colores para lograr una rápida transición entre los modos calibrados.

65EP5G can compare and monitor colors of SDR and HDR on one screen at the same time.

Equipped with jack interfaces such as SDI, Genlock, and IP(SFP

Diversas interfaces I/O

Se proporciona una variedad de interfaces de entrada, incluidas HDMI, SDI cuádruple de bucle directo (BNC) e IP (SFP+ & RJ45). Los formatos IP compatibles incluyen ST-2110 y ST-2022-6. También se incluye la interfaz de entrada Genlock, que puede utilizarse para aplicaciones de transmisión y producción virtual.

*Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos

It is easy to set up through a control bar equipped with various functions such as APL, TALLY, Function keys, Power, and a profile key that can use 10 custom shortcuts.

Comodidad y funcionalidad

El panel de control ofrece accesos directos a las funciones que se usan con frecuencia y perfiles con los diferentes ajustes y opciones de calidad de imagen del monitor. Además, hay disponibles características en pantalla que el usuario puede seleccionar, como marcadores, zoom, medidores de nivel de audio, forma de onda y vectorscopio.

*Todas las imágenes son solo para fines ilustrativos

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

PANEL

  • Tamaño de pantalla (pulgadas)

    65

  • Tecnología de paneles

    OLED

  • Tipo de luz de fondo

    OLED

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Resolución nativa

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Frecuencia de actualización

    120Hz

  • Brillo

    1000/900/500/180nit (APL 3%/10%/25%/100%)

  • Relación de contraste

    1,850,000:1

  • Dinámica CR

    NO

  • Gama de colores

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Ángulo de visión (AxV)

    178º x 178º

  • Profundidad de color (cantidad de colores)

    1.07 mil millones de colores

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    0.1ms (G to G)

  • Tratamiento de la superficie (Niebla)

    Haze 0%

  • Vida útil

    30.000 horas (típ.)

  • Retrato/Paisaje

    NO / SÍ

  • Transparencia

    N/D

  • QWP (Placa de cuarto de onda)

    N/D

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada HDMI

    SÍ (2ea)

  • Entrada HDMI (Versión HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • Entrada DP

    NO

  • Entrada DVI-D

    NO

  • Entrada RGB

    NO

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • Entrada RS232C

  • Entrada RJ45 (LAN)

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Entrada de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Entrada USB

    USB2.0 tipo A (1ea)

  • Salida de HDMI

    NO

  • Salida de DP

    NO

  • Salida de audio

  • USB táctil

    NO

  • Salida de altavoz externo

    NO

  • Salida RS232C

    NO

  • Salida RJ45 (LAN)

    NO

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

CONECTIVIDAD (DEDICADA A OLED PRO)

  • Entrada SDI

    SÍ (4ea)

  • Entrada SFP+

  • REF (Gen-Lock) en

  • Entrada RJ45 (remoto GPI)

  • Salida SDI

    SÍ (4ea)

  • Salida RJ45 (remoto GPI)

ESPECIFICACIONES MECÁNICAS

  • Color del marco

    Black

  • Ancho del marco

    T/R/L/B : 2.0/2.0/2.0/2.0mm (Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 8.7/8.9/8.9/11.6mm (On Bezel)

  • Peso (Cabezal)

    31Kg

  • Peso (Cabezal + Soporte)

    35Kg

  • Peso empaquetado

    45.5Kg

  • Dimensiones del monitor (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1446.3 x 823.8 x 49mm (without Control Box) 1446.3 x 853.8 x 56.5mm (with Control Box)

  • Dimensión del monitor con soporte (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1446.3 x 896.5 x 272mm

  • Dimensiones de la caja (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1670 x 1108 x 200mm

  • Manija

  • Interfaz de montaje estándar VESA

    300 x 300 mm

CARACTERÍSTICA - HARDWARE

  • Memoria interna (eMMC)

    8 GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (incorporado)

    NO

  • Sensor de temperatura

  • Sensor de brillo automático

    NO

  • Sensor de píxeles

    NO

  • Sensor de proximidad

    NO

  • Sensor de corriente

    NO

  • Sensor BLU

    NO

  • Sensor de humedad

    NO

  • Sensor de aceleración (giroscopio)

    NO

  • Indicador de encendido

  • Llave local de operación

  • VENTILADOR (Incorporado)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA - SOFTWARE

  • Versión del sistema operativo (webOS)

    webOS 5.0

  • PIP

  • PBP

    SÍ (2PBP)

  • Método ISM

CONDICIONES AMBIENTALES

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10 % to 80 %

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Tipo de alimentación

    Energía integrada

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

  • Típ.

    139W (IEC 62087)

  • Máx.

    470W

  • BTU (Unidad Térmica Británica)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente (70%)

    N/D

  • DPM

    N/D

  • Apagado

    0.5W

SONIDO

  • Altavoz (incorporado)

    NO

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Seguridad

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    SÍ / NO

  • ePEAT (solo en los Estados Unidos)

    NO

COMPATIBILIDAD DE OPERACIONES

  • Compatible con tipo OPS

    N/D

  • Potencia OPS integrada

    N/D

COMPATIBILIDAD DE SOFTWARE

  • SuperSign CMS

    NO

  • SuperSign Control+

    NO

  • SuperSign WB

  • Nube SuperSign

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • CMS móvil

    NO

  • Connected Care

    NO

IDIOMA

  • OSD

    English, Korean

ACCESORIO

  • Básico

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), IG(Installation Guide), Regulation Book

  • Opcional

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICA ESPECIAL

  • Compatibilidad de superposición táctil

    N/D

  • Calibración inteligente

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca arriba)

    N/D

  • Inclinación (boca abajo)

    N/D

  • Calificación IP

    N/D

  • Recubrimiento conformado (tablero de potencia)

  • Protección de energía

    N/D

  • Luz solar directa

    N/D

CARACTERÍSTICA DEDICADA - OLED PRO

  • Ajuste de color

    OLED Light, Brightness, Contrast, Chroma, Sharpness, Tint, White Balance Control

  • Temperatura de color

    VAR Temp/9300K/6500K/5400K/3200K/D65(6504K)/C(6774K)/D-Cinema(6302K)

  • Sobreescaneo

    Zero Scan, Over Scan, Under Scan

  • Relación de aspecto

    Auto, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, 13:9, 1.85:1, 2.35:1, 1:1

  • AFD (Descripción de formato activo)

    NO

  • Zoom

    x2~x5

  • Monitoreo HDR/SDR

  • Filtro Peaking (asistencia de enfoque de cámara)

    NO

  • Color falso

    NO

  • SW de calibración

    SuperSign WB - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • Cal. de terceros Compatibilidad SW

    CalMAN - including Uniformity Compensation, 9p/13p/25p, EBU Grade1

  • Certificación Eyesafe

  • Delta E < 2

  • Gama

    HDR Gamut / SDR Gamut

  • Formato de color SDI

    Auto, RGB444, YCbCr444, YCbCr422

  • Importación de archivos LUT 3D personalizados (a través de USB)

    NO

  • Ganancia R/G/B

    -768~255

  • Solo mono/azul

  • Matriz de transferencia

  • Pico de dominio

  • EOTF (función de transferencia electroóptica)

    Auto/User/1.9/2.2/2.4/2.6/SDR(Calibration)/ST.2084 PQ/BT.2100 HLG/HDR(Calibration)

  • Marcador

  • Marcador - Área de seguridad

  • Marcador - Marcador central

  • Audio - Selección de fuente

  • Audio - Medidor de nivel

  • Audio - Modo de sonido

    NO

  • Audio - Dolby Atmos

  • Control GPI (interfaz de propósito general)

  • Análisis de video - Forma de onda

  • Análisis de video - Alcance vectorial

  • Gama de vídeos

    NO

  • Perfil Cargar/Guardar

  • Tecla de función

  • Código de tiempo

  • UMD (debajo de la pantalla del monitor)

  • VPID

  • Patrón de señal interna

  • Subtítulos

  • Cuenta

  • Genlock

  • Configuración del panel OLED (para evitar que se pegue la imagen)

    TPC Auto-dimming (Temporal Peak Luminance Control), Pixel Refresher, Screen Shift, Logo Luminance Adjustment, GSR Auto dimming (Global Sticky Reduction), CPC (Convex Power Control)

  • LG Connect

  • API web de soporte

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.