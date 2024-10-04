We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Montaje en la pared, estándar, 12 000 BTU
Chorro de aire frío
Los aires acondicionados LG proporcionan un caudal de aire optimizado y de alta calidad, lo que hace que las habitaciones se enfríen más rápidamente y que el aire frío circule de manera uniforme en todas las direcciones.
CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
3.60
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
4.00
VENTILADO INTERIOR
-
Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)
- / 8.5 / 7.8 / 6.8
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
8.4
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 37 / 34 / 30
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 37 / 34 / 30
PRODUCTO
-
Tipo
Wall Mounted
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 51 / 48 / 45
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 51 / 48 / 45
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
818 x 316 x 189
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50 Hz 220-240 V~
-
#2
60 Hz 220 V~
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf