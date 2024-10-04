We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Montaje en la pared, Artcool Mirror, 9 000 BTU
Ionizador
El potente ionizador protege el ambiente de los malos olores y reduce la acumulación de las bacterias Escherichia coli y Staphylococcus en las superficies, con más de 3 millones de iones*, creando un entorno más limpio y saludable.
* Las especificaciones pueden variar para cada modelo.
*Según las condiciones experimentales.
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD DE REFRIGERACIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
2.80
CAPACIDAD DE CALEFACCIÓN
-
Nominal (kW)
3.20
VENTILADO INTERIOR
-
Caudal de aire(Refrigeración,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/mín.)
- / 7.8 / 7.2 / 5.9
PESO
-
Neto (kg)
9.2
NIVEL DE PRESIÓN ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 34 / 32 / 28
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 34 / 32 / 28
PRODUCTO
-
Tipo
Wall Mounted
TUBERÍA DE CONEXIÓN
-
Líquido (mm(pulgadas))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
-
Gas (mm(pulgadas))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
NIVEL DE POTENCIA ACÚSTICA (UNIDAD INTERIOR)
-
Refrigeración((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 48 / 46 / 42
-
Calefacción((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
- / 48 / 46 / 42
DIMENSIONES
-
Neto (An. x Al. x Pr. ) mm
837 x 308 x 192
ALIMENTACIÓN
-
#1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf