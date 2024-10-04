About Cookies on This Site

Box Tipo Thin Client

CL600W-1C

Box Tipo Thin Client

CL600W-1C

Productivity and Efficiency

Por qué Cloud Computing

Productividad y eficiencia

LG ofrece diversos factores de forma Thin Client. La excelencia en monitores añade valor a tu trabajo, consiguiendo mejores resultados y costes más bajos que con equipos de PC convencionales.

More Powerful Performance

Procesador Quad-core

Mayor rendimiento

Con el avanzado procesador Quad-core (Intel® Celeron J4105) y su poderoso sistema de memoria (8GB DDR4), el modelo CL600W te ayudará a terminar tu trabajo de una forma más rápida y fácil.

The Most Productive Workstation

Soporte para hasta 3 pantallas

El espacio de trabajo más productivo

CL600W con soporte para hasta 3 pantallas: dos pantallas 4K y una QHD. Con la mayor flexibilidad en la configuración de más de un monitor, ya puedes hacer más en menos tiempo.

High-Performance Connection

USB Tipo C

Siempre una buena conexión

LG CL600W con puerto USB Tipo C permite transferir datos con mayor rapidez y eficacia. Con un único cable USB tipo C podrás transmitir simultáneamente datos, vídeo y audio, así como cargar el CL600W.

Silent and Cost-efficient
Diseño Silencioso

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño silencioso aumenta la durabilidad de los CL600W y reduce sus costes. La ausencia de ruido y su buena refrigeración ofrece un entorno de trabajo agradable, y su bajo consumo reduce costes de gestión.
Todas las especificaciones

SISTEMA

  • Procesador

    Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Siencioso

  • Gráficos

    Integrado

  • OS

    Windows 10 IoT Enterprise

  • Memoria

    8GB (2x4GB) DDR4, 2666MHz, 2 SODIMM slots

  • Almacenamiento

    128GB, M.2 SSD

  • Soporte de pantalla

    Up to 3 displays :
    2560x1600@60Hz (via 1st DisplayPort 1.2 out)
    3840x2160@60Hz (via 2nd DisplayPort 1.2 out)
    3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)

  • Ranura de expansión

    M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1 : 128GB SSD, Slot 2 : WiFi + Bluetooth card) * Note: Slot 1 should be capable of supporting SATA, SO-DIMM x 2 (Slot 1 : 4GB DDR4, Slot 2 : 4GB DDR4)

  • TPM (Trust Platform Module)

    Hardware TPM 2.0

  • Soporte VDI

    Citrix, VMware, Microsoft RDP, PCoIP S/W

S/W

  • Software de gestión

    LG Cloud Device Manager

CONECTIVIDAD

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (2ea)

  • Versión DisplayPort

    1.2

  • DisplayPort (Resolución Máx.)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Combinación de salida de micrófono y auriculares

  • USB

    2 x USB 2.0 Type-A4 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A1 x USB 3.1 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out

  • USB-C

    SÍ (x1)

  • USB-C (DP Version)

    1.2

  • [Ubicación]

    Horizontal

SONIDO

  • Altavoces

  • Canal de altavoz

    1ch

  • Potencia Altavoces (W)

    1,2W

  • Dirección de altavoces

    Proyección frontal

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Entrada en CA (AC Input)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Salida en CC (DC Output)

    19V 3.42A

  • Consumo de Potencia (DC Off)

    1.0W

  • Consumo de Potencia (Modo Reposo)

    1.2W

  • Modo inactivo largo

    6.0W

  • Modo inactivo corto

    6.0w

  • TEC (kWh)

    27.0 kWh

  • Tipo de Alimentación

    Alimentación Externa (Adaptador a Red)

CARACTERÍSTICAS MECANICAS

  • Color (Front Cabinet)

    Negro

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Negro Texture (Middle)

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Negro

  • Montaje en pared

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES

  • Caja

    260 x 164 x 101

  • Conjunto (sin peana)

    199 x 137 x 35

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    3,000/6,300/7,560

  • Caja(Kg)

    1.685

  • Conjunto (con Stand)

    0.82

  • Conjunto (sin Stand) Peso

    0.8

STANDARD

  • CB

  • CE

  • EPA

    Sí (7.0)

  • EPEAT (Germany)

    Bronce

  • EPEAT (USA)

    Bronce

  • Energy Star

  • Erp

  • FCC-B

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

  • ROHS, REACH

  • TUV-Ergo

  • TUV-GS

  • TUV-Type

  • UL(cUL)

  • VESA wall mount standard

ACCESORIOS

  • Adaptador de Corriente

  • Adaptador de Corriente (Color)

    Negro

  • Cable de energía

  • Cable de energía (color/longitud)

    Negro/2.0m

  • Antena Externa

  • Soporte VESA

    Horizontal/Vertical and VESA/montaje de pared

NETWORK

  • LAN

    1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)

  • Wi-Fi

    Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, External Antenna)

  • Bluetooth

    BT5.0

BOTONES DE CONTROL

  • Localización del Controlador

    Frontal

  • Nº Controladores

    1

  • Tipo de Controlador

    Táctil

  • LED Color (Modo ON)

    Blanco

  • LED Color (Modo Ahorro Energía)

    Parpadeo

  • LED Color (Standby)

    Apagado

CAJA DE ACCESORIOS

  • Impresión de la caja

    Flexo

  • Material de embalaje

    A-Flute

  • Tipo de apilamiento

    Vertical

ETC

  • Rango de humedad

    Operating : 20%~80%, Storage : 10%~90%

  • Rango temperatura

    Operating : 10°C ~ 40°C, Storage : -20°C ~ 60°C

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.