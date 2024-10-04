About Cookies on This Site

Box Tipo Thin Client

CL600W-AC

Box Tipo Thin Client

CL600W-AC

Productivity and Efficiency

Por qué Cloud Computing

Productividad y eficiencia

LG ofrece diversos factores de forma Thin Client. La excelencia en monitores añade valor a tu trabajo, consiguiendo mejores resultados y costes más bajos que con equipos de PC convencionales.

More Powerful Performance

Procesador Quad-core

Mayor rendimiento

Con el avanzado procesador Quad-core (Intel® Celeron J4105) y su poderoso sistema de memoria (8GB DDR4), el modelo CL600W te ayudará a terminar tu trabajo de una forma más rápida y fácil.

The Most Productive Workstation

Soporte para hasta 3 pantallas

El espacio de trabajo más productivo

CL600W con soporte para hasta 3 pantallas: dos pantallas 4K y una QHD. Con la mayor flexibilidad en la configuración de más de un monitor, ya puedes hacer más en menos tiempo.

High-Performance Connection

USB Tipo C

Siempre una buena conexión

LG CL600W con puerto USB Tipo C permite transferir datos con mayor rapidez y eficacia. Con un único cable USB tipo C podrás transmitir simultáneamente datos, vídeo y audio, así como cargar el CL600W.

Silent and Cost-efficient
Diseño Silencioso

Silencioso y rentable

El diseño silencioso aumenta la durabilidad de los CL600W y reduce sus costes. La ausencia de ruido y su buena refrigeración ofrece un entorno de trabajo agradable, y su bajo consumo reduce costes de gestión.
Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Dispositivo de nube

  • Año

    2020

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • KVM integrado

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (out 2ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.2

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    Sí (out 1ea)

  • Salida de auriculares

    NO

  • Salida de línea

    NO

  • Entrada de micrófono

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Brillo automático

    NO

  • Debilidad de Color

    NO

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

    NO

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • A prueba de parpadeos

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    NO

  • Calibración HW

    NO

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

    NO

  • Estabilizador de negro

    NO

  • Retículo

    NO

  • Modo Lector

    NO

  • Contador FPS

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolución

    NO

  • Dolby Vision

    NO

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    NO

  • Tecnología Mini-LED

    NO

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

    NO

  • Pol. ancho verdadero avanzado

    NO

  • Tecnología de reducción del desenfoque por movimiento

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    NO

  • Efecto HDR

    NO

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    NO

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

SONIDO

  • Audio Maxx

    NO

  • Graves intensos

    NO

  • Altavoz

    1.2W x1

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    260x164x101

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    199x137x35

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    1.685

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    0.82

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    0.8

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    1.2W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 1,0W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

    NO

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.