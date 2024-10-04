About Cookies on This Site

Monitor LG Full HD Todo-en-uno Zero Client 24''

Monitor LG Full HD Todo-en-uno Zero Client 24''

24CK550Z-BP

Monitor LG Full HD Todo-en-uno Zero Client 24''

24CK550Z-BP

Efficiency and High-level Security

Por qué Cloud Computing

Eficiencia y seguridad de alto nivel

LG ofrece varios factores en forma de zero client.  Los diferentes tipos de zero client de LG pueden agregar valor a su entorno de trabajo con un mejor rendimiento y menos costres que un dispositivo PC convencional.

Powerful
LG Zero Client

Equipo potente y seguro en la nube

El monitor 24CK550Z con teradici PCoIP®* realiza decodificación HW, ayuda a la CPU a habilitar más tareas y ahorrar batería. No se encontrarán datos hasta que el monitor esté desenchufado, por lo que los usuarios pueden experimentar un alto nivel de seguridad.

* Conjunto de chips del procesador teradici TERA2321 PCoIP®.

True Colours at Any Angle

16:9 Full HD IPS

Colores auténticos desde cualquier ángulo

LG All-in-One Client con tecnología IPS ofrece colores auténticos más claros y consistentes. Proporciona comodidad visual para ver gráficos e informes con otras personas, presentando imágenes claras desde cualquier ángulo. 

Silent and Cost-efficient

Diseño sin ventilador

Rentable y silencioso

El diseño sin ventilador aumenta la vida útil del monitor y reduce los costes de reemplazo. Su bajo nivel de ruido proporciona un agradable ambiente de trabajo y su menor consumo de energía reduce los costes de administración.

A Variety of Interface
Multi-puertos

Variedad de interfaces

(1) Salida de auriculares(2) Entrada de micrófono(3) USB 2.0(4) DVI-I(5) Gigabit Ethernet(6) DisplayPort

Better Workplace Ergonomics

Diseño versátil

Ergonomía en el trabajo

El 24CK550Z admite opciones de ajuste de inclinación, giro, pivote y altura para una mayor comodidad en el trabajo. Esta ergonomía también hace que sea más fácil compartir contenido con compañeros, lo que genera mayor productividad.
Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Dispositivo de nube

  • Año

    2019

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    23.8

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Resolución

    1920 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    NO

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    NO DISPONIBLE

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Tamaño [cm]

    60.47

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • D-Sub

    SÍ(1ea)

  • KVM integrado

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (out 1ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.2

  • D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Salida de auriculares

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Salida de línea

    NO

  • Entrada de micrófono

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    NO DISPONIBLE

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Brillo automático

    NO

  • Debilidad de Color

    NO

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    NO

  • Calibración HW

    NO

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

    NO

  • Estabilizador de negro

    NO

  • Retículo

    NO

  • Modo Lector

  • Contador FPS

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Super Resolución

  • Dolby Vision

    NO

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    NO

  • Tecnología Mini-LED

    NO

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

    NO

  • Pol. ancho verdadero avanzado

    NO

  • Tecnología de reducción del desenfoque por movimiento

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    NO

  • Efecto HDR

    NO

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Giro/Pivote

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

SONIDO

  • Audio Maxx

    NO

  • Graves intensos

    NO

  • Altavoz

    3W x 2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    553.8 x 512.9 x 240

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    8.25

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    3.85

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    5.5W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    Menos de 0,5 W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Puerto de pantalla

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

    NO

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

ESTÁNDAR

  • RoHS

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.