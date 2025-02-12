About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Monitor LG 27'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz
27BA560 EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Recurso

Encontrar una tienda

Monitor LG 27'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz

27BA560 EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
27BA560-B

Monitor LG 27'' , IPS, FHD, 100 Hz

()
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of the backside
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view with monitor height moving downwards on
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of the backside
close-up view of ports
side view with monitor height moving downwards on

Características principales

  • Pantalla IPS de 27” Full HD (1920x1080) que ofrece colores precisos y ángulos de visión amplios.
  • El monitor permite ajustar la inclinación, altura, giro y pivote para mejorar la ergonomía en el trabajo.
  • Incorpora modo lectura y protección antiparpadeo para optimizar la experiencia visual.
  • Ofrece ahorro de energía gracias a la tecnología Smart Energy Saving.
  • Incluye Black Stabilizer para mejorar el contraste y la visibilidad en áreas oscuras de la pantalla
  • Integra altavoces y múltiples opciones de conectividad (HDMI, DisplayPort y USB), facilitando una experiencia de trabajo más versátil y sin necesidad de accesorios adicionales.
Más

Pantalla de 27 pulgadas Full HD IPS

Cuando ves colores exactos, cambia la historia

El panel IPS Full HD de LG proporciona colores claros y auténticos. Obtén una reproducción de color precisa y visualiza la pantalla desde prácticamente cualquier ángulo.

Un espacio de trabajo con un monitor y un portadocumentos.

*El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete

Productividad

Pantalla de 27 pulgadas Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2

CLI (Interfaz de línea de comandos/Command Line Interface)

Usabilidad

LG Switch app

Módulo de alimentación integrado y altavoz

Varios puertos

Comodidad y confianza

Peana ergonómica

Modo Lectura y Flicker Safe

EPEAT y Energy Star

Monitor de trabajo versátil para varios espacios

Este monitor es versátil y permite cubrir varias funciones en diversos espacios, tales como oficinas, instituciones públicas y servicio al cliente. Cuenta con una pantalla IPS y un diseño prácticamente sin bordes en tres lados.

Una recepcionista amigable mostrándole a una mujer dónde firmar en una tablet digital.
Una mujer con unos cascos hablando con un cliente en un call center.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.
Eine freundliche Rezeptionistin zeigt einer Frau, wo sie auf einem Tablet unterschreiben muss.
Una mujer con unos cascos hablando con un cliente en un call center.
Empleados sentados en mesas de oficina teniendo una conversación.

2Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2, y los cables HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida, a la venta por separado.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Módulo de alimentación integrada

Aprovecha todo el potencial de tu escritorio

Con el módulo de alimentación integrada, es posible diseñar espacios de trabajo con una distribución ordenada. Así, se optimiza el espacio de uso y la organización para un entorno de trabajo limpio y ordenado.

Vista superior de la distribución ordenada del escritorio gracias al módulo de alimentación.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

Múltiples puertos

Variedad de interfaces disponibles

El monitor viene equipado con entradas múltiples, lo que permite tener variedad de opciones de conectividad. Podrás conectar numerosos dispositivos para una distribución eficiente del escritorio.

Vista frontal de un espacio de trabajo con múltiples dispositivos conectados al monitor.

  • Icono HDMI.

    HDMI 1.41

  • Icono DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort 1.21

  • Icono USB bajada

    2xUSB 3.0 / 2xUSB 2.0 Bajada1

  • Icono USB 3.0 subida.

    USB 3.0 subida

1Los cables HDMI, USB A a B y DisplayPort están incluidos en el paquete.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

El teclado y el ratón de la imagen no están incluidos en el paquete.

Vista lateral que muestra una escena de video conferencia en el monitor

Altavoces integrados

Todo listo para tus reuniones virtuales

El monitor cuenta con altavoces integrados, eliminando la necesidad de instalar altavoces adicionales para participar en videoconferencias o ver vídeos.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

*Webcam no incluida en el paquete, se vende por separado 

Su frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz proporciona una carga fluida en diversos programas.

Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2

Imagen nítida y fluida

Su frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz2 proporciona una carga fluida en diversos programas. Reduce la fragmentación de imagen y el desenfoque de movimiento, lo que mejora la productividad en el trabajo3.

2Este monitor admite una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz; se necesita una tarjeta gráfica compatible con HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2, y los cables HDMI 1.4 y DisplayPort 1.2 para que funcione correctamente. Tarjeta gráfica no incluida, a la venta por separado.

3Comparado con el modelo anterior 27BK55YP por su aumento en la tasa de refresco

LG Switch app ayuda a optimizar el uso del monitor para un entorno de trabajo eficiente. Permite dividir la pantalla en 6 partes, para que puedas hacer varias gestiones al mismo tiempo a través de las teclas rápidas sin esfuerzo.

LG Switch app

Gestiona tu pantalla de manera eficiente

LG Switch app4 ayuda a optimizar el uso del monitor para un entorno de trabajo eficiente. Permite dividir la pantalla en 6 partes, para que puedas hacer varias gestiones al mismo tiempo a través de las teclas rápidas sin esfuerzo.

4Para descargar la última versión de LG Switch app, visita LG.com

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Diseño ergonómico

Fácil y cómodo

El monitor admite ajustes en inclinación, giro, pivote y altura para adaptar el espacio de trabajo de aquellos que pasan largas horas delante del monitor. Además, la peana ergonómica facilita la comunicación con clientes o compañeros gracias a sus ajustes en altura hacia abajo.

Symbol: One-Click-Installation des Standfußes.

Peana One Click

Fácil instalación

Symbol: Neigungs-/Höhenverstellbar.

Inclinación / Altura

-5~21° / 150mm

Schwenkbar-Symbol.

Giro

±45°

Drehbar-Symbol.

Pivote

Bidireccional

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Confort visual

Modo lectura5

El modo lectura ajusta la temperatura del color y la luminosidad, permite una condición óptima para leer en el monitor.

Flicker Safe5

Flicker Safe reduce el parpadeo invisible de la pantalla y ofrece un entorno de trabajo cómodo para los ojos.

5Las características mencionadas pueden variar dependiendo de las condiciones de uso reales que el usuario esté utilizando.

Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Una vida mejor para todos

El monitor 27BA560 cumple con múltiples estándares como Energy Star y EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    Certificado TCO

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Certificado ENERGY STAR

  • PCF logo.

    Certificado PCF

  • EPEAT® logo.

    Registrado EPEAT®

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    29

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    No

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Año

    2024

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    29

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Anti-Reflejos

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG)

  • Resolución

    2560 x 1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,2626 X 0,2628

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16,7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    No

  • Gama de colores (mín.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100

  • Relación Contraste (Min.)

    700:1

  • Bit de color

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    73

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    No

  • D-Sub

    No

  • KVM integrado

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • HDMI

    Sí (x1)

  • Conexión en cadena

    No

  • DisplayPort

    Sí (x1)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB-C

    Sí (x1)

  • Salida de auriculares

    3 Anillos (Solo Sonido)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    No

  • Salida de línea

    No

  • Entrada de micrófono

    No

  • Salida SPDIF (salida de audio digital óptica)

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    No

  • Puerto USB descendente

    No

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    No

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

    No

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    2560 x 1080 a 100 Hz

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Brillo automático

    No

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • Color Calibrado en Fábrica

  • PIP

    No

  • PBP

    No

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    No

  • Calibración HW

    No

  • Sincronización dinámica de acciones

  • Estabilizador de negro

    Black Stabilizer

  • Retículo

  • Modo Lector

  • Contador FPS

    No

  • Super Resolución

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    No

  • Tecnología Nano IPS

    No

  • OverClocking

    No

  • Tecla definida por el usuario

    No

  • Auto Input Switch

  • Iluminación LED RGB

    No

  • Cámara

    No

  • Micrófono

    No

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal)

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3 Lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Soporte OneClick

    No

SONIDO

  • Altavoz

    7 W x 2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    822 x 159 x 413

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    688,5 x 406,8 x 223,8mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    688,5 x 313,4 x 45,3

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    6.8

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    4.5

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    22 W

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    < 0,3 W

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    28 W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    < 0,3 W

  • Entrada CA

    100-240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Salida CC

    32 W (19 V / 1,7 A)

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

  • DVI-D

    No

  • DVI-D (Color/Longitud)

    Negro / 1,5 m

  • D-Sub

    No

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (Color/Longitud)

    No

  • Cable de alimentación

    Negro / 1,5 m

  • Mando a distancia

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB A a B

    No

  • USB-C

    No

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador doble

  • Estudio de calibración de LG (True Color Pro)

    No

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    No

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

    No

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.