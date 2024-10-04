About Cookies on This Site

Mono X® Plus

Las placas solares industriales LG Mono X® Plus son paneles con la tecnología más innovadora, perfectas para instalaciones comerciales. Ahorra dinero en las facturas de electricidad con una fuente de energía renovable.

144cell - 455/450/445W
120cell - 375/370/365W

 

Mono X® Plus

El panel ideal para tus instalaciones comerciales. Tecnología "half-cut" para un mayor rendimiento y eficiencia. Calidad LG electronics con garantía de rendimiento por 25 años.

 

Funciones principales Tecnología

Referencias

Pide tu oferta personalizada

Altas prestaciones para tus instalaciones comerciales

Características del producto

Potencia de hasta 450W

Ahorro en BOS por alta generación de energía

87,9% de rendimiento garantizado después de 25 años
15 años de garantía de producto
*con una instalación minima de 50kw

Mejoras en el diseño para una mayor durabilidad
Resistencia trasero al viento 3000 Pa
Grosor del marco 40 mm

Peso más ligero para la instalación. A partir de 19,4 kg

ModeloTipo de CélulaMarcoNúmero de célulasPotencia
S1WHalf-CutAluminio120375/370/365W
S2WHalf-CutAluminio144455/450/445W

Ficha Técnica

ModeloS1WS2W
Dimensiones1,776 x 1,052 x 40 mm2,115 mm x 1,052mm x 40mm
Peso19,4kg22,3kg
Carga delantera5,400 pA5,400 pA
Carga Trasera3,000pA3,000pA
Garantía15 años15 años
Eficiencia del Módulo(%)20.1 (375W)20.4 (455W)