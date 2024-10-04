About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Novedades LG

Últimas noticias, novedades, eventos y vídeos sobre los productos LG y su implantación en empresas y negocios de todo el mundo.

LG Business Solutions dota a la nueva Business School de ESIC de las mejores y más sostenibles herramientas tecnológicas

ESIC Business & Marketing School y LG Business Solutions firman un acuerdo de colaboración que…

Ver más

LG contribuye a la eficiencia energética de la urbanización Quabit Riverside de Benahavís

LG Business Solutions colabora con Quabit Inmobiliaria en la instalación de la solución de climatización…

Ver más

LG Business Solutions y Charmex se alían para la distribución de soluciones audiovisuales profesionales

LG Business Solutions ha llegado a un acuerdo con Charmex, distribuidora de referencia en el…

Ver más

Descubre el nuevo THERMA V HIDROMODUL R32

El equipo LG Therma V Hidromodul R32, con depósito integrado de 200 litros, es la…

Ver más

LG PROBEAM BU50N 4K: La mejor tecnología de proyección

Encontrar en los hogares españoles televisores con resolución 4K o proyectores con una alta calidad…

Ver más

LG presenta su primera pantalla Micro LED, una solución sin igual en entornos comerciales

LG MAGNIT, la nueva solución de señalética Micro LED de LG Electronics, proporcionará una calidad…

Ver más