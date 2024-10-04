About Cookies on This Site

Therma V Alta Temperatura

La unidad de Aerotermia preparada para producir ACS a altas temperaturas, pudiendo alcanzar los 80º C en la producción de agua

Therma V Alta Temperatura

Therma V Alta Temperatura proporciona agua caliente hasta 80 °C. Es adecuado para casas que tienen un aislamiento deficiente o un radiador antiguo existente. También podría usarse para cumplir con la regulación del agua sanitaria que necesita una temperatura alta del agua. Therma V Alta Temperatura se puede reemplazar fácilmente con un sistema de caldera.

Características Gamas
Características
Utiliza aire externo como fuente de calor para proporcionar calefacción y agua caliente.

Mediante 2 ciclos de circuito refrigerante, puede producir agua caliente hasta 80˚C.

* 16 kW: A + (35 ℃), A + (55 ℃)

La temperatura se determina automáticamente en función de la temperatura del aire exterior. Si la temperatura exterior disminuye, la capacidad de calefacción de la casa aumentará automáticamente para mantener la misma temperatura ambiente.

El sensor inteligente exclusivo de LG con tecnología de control de presión y temperatura detecta la presión directamente para una respuesta más rápida y exacta a la variación de carga.

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

Therma-V

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha

¿Necesitas ayuda con la instalación?

Therma-V

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (solo para Servicios Técnicos)

¿Necesitas asistencia con la puesta en marcha?

