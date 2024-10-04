About Cookies on This Site

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32

LG Therma V Hydrosplit Mural se conecta a la unidad interior mediante tuberías de agua, utilizando un circuito todo agua sin necesidad de instalación de refrigerante.

Características Gamas
Características
Más Información
THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32

El nuevo Hydrosplit se conecta sólo con una tubería de agua. Sin necesidad de tuberías de refrigerante, es una solución más segura para el hogar.

CÓMO Funciona el tipo THERMA V R32 IWT (tanque de agua integrado)

Cómo funciona Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32

Utilizando el aire exterior y la electricidad como fuente de calor, la calefacción y el agua caliente se suministran a través de la tubería de agua. Es seguro, ahorra espacio adicional y es fácil de instalar.

Compresor R1

El revolucionario compresor R1 con su movimiento en inclinación aumenta la eficiencia y la fiabilidad general. Además, se ha mejorado su rango de funcionamientor, que pasa de 10Hz a 135Hz.*Etiqueta energética ErP A +++ para calefacción de espacios a 35°C LWT y ErP A ++ para calefacción de espacios a 55°C LWT.

Refrigerante Ecológico

El Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 está equipado con un refrigerante respetuoso con el medio ambiente que tiene un bajo potencial de calentamiento global (GWP) de 675. Proporciona una calefacción potente y altamente eficiente. Además, al cumplir con los requisitos normativos europeos, puede aportar más oportunidades de negocio.

A image of a parent and a baby sitting in a warm living room with a radiator.

Cómo funciona Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 proporciona una calefacción versátil que funciona bajo condiciones meteorológicas extremas de hasta -25℃.

Optimal Operation by Automatic Water Pump Control

Control automático de la bomba de agua

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 controla automáticamente el flujo óptimo comparando la temperatura actual del agua con la temperatura objetivo a través del sensor. Ayuda a reducir los costes de funcionamiento al evitar una sobrecarga innecesaria de calor.

A image of being heating at different temperatures at 20 degrees in the living room and 25 degrees in the bedroom.

Control de calefacción individual para dos zonas

Therma V Hydrosplit Mural R32 puede controlar la temperatura de dos zonas separadas mediante circuitos de calefacción independientes. El kit de válvula mezcladora permite a los usuarios establecer diferentes temperaturas objetivo en diferentes zonas.

*Se requiere un kit de válvula mezcladora por separado.
**La temperatura en esta imagen es un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según el ajuste preferido por el usuario.

Smart Heating Control

Control de Calefacción Inteligente

La interfaz de usuario intuitiva facilita una navegación rápida y conveniente con un simple toque, pudiendo programar y configurar el Therma V de manera sencilla. Además, la monitorización diaria y mensual del consumo energético permite gestionar la energía de forma eficiente.

*Accesorio necesario para la monitorización de la energía: PENKTH000 (módulo de interfaz del medidor) y medidor de vatios, sensor de temperatura, etc. Consulte el manual de instalación.

alt="Comfortable Heating by Seasonal Auto Mode"

La temperatura se adapta a cada estación

El modo automático estacional determina  el funcionamiento de la calefacción, la refrigeración y las temperaturas objetivo.

*El ajuste de la temperatura en esta imagen es sólo un ejemplo. La temperatura objetivo cambia según el ajuste preferido por el usuario.

An image of an engineer looking into a product remote control monitor.

Fácil de monitorizar

El flujo de agua y la presión se pueden controlar fácilmente a través del controlador Standard III.

Easy & Quick Maintenance

Mantenimiento fácil y rápido

El controlador almacena hasta 50 elementos en su historial, lo que facilita la resolución de errores o averías.

A image of a person's hand clicking on a smartphone with ThinQ app on.

Control a distancia desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación LG ThinQ™, se puede controlar fácilmente el sistema de calefacción en cualquier momento y desde cualquier lugar. LG ThinQ™ funciona con el control por voz de Google Assistant mediante el altavoz inteligente Google Home y el módem Wi-Fi.

*Accesorios requeridos : Altavoz Google Home, PWFMDD200(LG Wi-Fi Modem) y PWYREW000.
**Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC.
***La voz de Google Home es compatible con el Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania, España, Italia, Austria, Irlanda y Portugal. Las funciones de ThinQ pueden variar según el país.

Improved Efficiency on Energy Management through Integration

Gestión Eficiente de la Energía

La integración con el módulo fotovoltaico y el ESS permite almacenar la energía sobrante para su uso posterior. Es compatible con productos de terceros, lo que contribuye a una gestión eficiente y flexible de la energía.

*Módulo PV y ESS para compra/pedido por separado.

THERMA-V-Line-up

*Solo aplicable al Compresor R1 incluido en los aires Therma V R32 comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 3 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

Therma V

Therma V

