Therma V Monobloc S R32

La unidad de Aerotermia compacta más avanzada hasta la fecha.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Monobloc_01

Therma V Monobloc S R32

LG ofrece la solución totalmente integrada con THERMA V Monobloc S R32: una bomba de calor "todo en uno". Dado que la unidad exterior se conecta solo por tuberías de agua, no es necesario contar con una tubería de refrigerante, lo cual permite una instalación más fácil y rápida.

Características Gamas
Características
Más Información

Monobloc_02_SP_Re

Cómo funciona el sistema Therma V Monobloc S R32

El calor generado por un intercambio térmico con el aire externo se transfiere a un tanque de agua caliente con el fin de proporcionar calefacción y agua caliente.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Monobloc_03_SP

Concepto integrado

Como una solución de calefacción "todo en uno", la unidad THERMA V Monobloc S R32 incluye 4 componentes principales.* Gracias a que no es necesario contar con una tubería de refrigerante, la instalación es más rápida y fácil. Además, el instalador puede reemplazar la bomba de agua fácilmente con tan solo abrir el panel de la puerta frontal.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Monobloc_04

Consumo eficiente con tecnología Inverter de LG

LG ha acumulado un amplio conocimiento en tecnologías de compresores y motores, que son la esencia de la eficiencia energética. La tecnología Inverter de LG reduce el gasto de energía al optimizar el rendimiento, utilizando solo la energía requerida para el funcionamiento.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Monobloc_05_SP

Calefacción según las condiciones climáticas

Debido a que el funcionamiento depende de las condiciones climáticas detectadas, la temperatura de salida del agua se ajusta automáticamente según la temperatura exterior. Si la temperatura exterior disminuye, la capacidad de calefacción para la casa aumenta automáticamente para mantener la misma temperatura ambiente.

Monobloc_06_SP_Re

Calefacción fiable mediante sensores inteligentes

El exclusivo sensor inteligente de LG con tecnología de control de presión y temperatura detecta directamente la presión a fin de activar una respuesta más rápida y más precisa a la variación de carga.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Monobloc_07_SP

Funcionamiento de emergencia

En caso de fallo, THERMA V continúa produciendo calor. Si el error es menor, por el mal funcionamiento del sensor, se fuerza el funcionamiento del ciclo de la bomba de calor. Si las piezas producen un error de mayor importancia, se activa el calentador eléctrico para mantener la operación de calefacción.

Banner_desk_gama_lg_therma_v

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

IR
Therma V

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha

¿Necesitas ayuda con la instalación?

Formulario Solicitud Puesta en Marcha Accede
Therma V

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (solo para Servicios Técnicos)

¿Necesitas asistencia con la puesta en marcha?

Formulario Asistencia Puesta en Marcha (solo para Servicios Técnicos) Accede