Contacta con nosotros

Píxeles autoluminiscentes

Gracias a los píxeles autoluminiscentes la visualización de la imagen es increíblemente precisa. La tecnología de atenuación de píxeles ajusta cada píxel individualmente, para expresar el contraste perfecto.

 

*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.
*Las funciones de Atenuación de píxeles son compatibles correctamente.

OLED relación de contraste 1M:1

Con una relación de contraste de 1 000 000:1, todos los colores e imágenes, se pueden presentar prácticamente con total precisión.

 

*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor las funciones. Pueden diferir del uso real.
*La relación de contraste se basa en el módulo CAS.

DCI-P3 (Tip.) y Adobe sRGB 99% (Tip.)

Las cámaras cinematográficas de alta gama suelen admitir el perfil de color DCI-P3, el perfil de color básico para el contenido de cine y efectos visuale, la mayoría de estudios fotográficos confían y utilizan el perfil de color Adobe sRGB. La gama de monitores LG UltraFine OLED Pro compatible con los espectros de color DCI-P3 y Adobe sRGB, es la ideal para creadores de contenidos.

 

El único negro puro, ideal para creadores de contenidos.

 

LG UltraFine OLED Pro

Calidad de imagen premium

Panel OLED y resolución 4K UHD
Atenuación de píxeles
Relación de contraste 1M: 1

Reproducción exacta del color

DCI-P3 99 % (Tip.)
Adobe RGB 99 % (Tip.)

Tecnología

Interfaz múltiple
USB Tipo-C™ (90W)

LG UltraFine OLED Pro2