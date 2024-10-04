About Cookies on This Site

Cassette

Los Cassette LG proporcionan la máxima estética interior con un ambiente confortable.

 

Cassette

LG Cassette montado en el techo proporciona un ambiente de gran confort y estética. Las unidades de tipo Cassette interiores LG también purifican el aire para ofrecer un ambiente más fresco y saludable

 

Características Gamas
Características
El nuevo módulo con purificación de aire

La unidad interior de tipo Cassette de LG está equipada con la función de purificación de aire. Ofrece una solución de limpieza de las partículas de polvo ultrafinas suspendidas en el aire. Este es el producto de alto rendimiento certificado por la CAC* que proporciona aire limpio y fresco a grandes espacios.

 

El nuevo módulo con purificación de aire1

*Certificación de aire acondicionado, la Asociación Coreana de Limpieza del Aire prueba estrictamente la función de limpieza del aire de los productos de aire acondicionado y certifica los productos fiables.

air-solution_04_Air-purifying_Filter_that_Removes_99.9%_of_PM1.0_16112017_D_1510823239206

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más limpio

Una poderosa purificación del aire en cinco pasos elimina el olor, los gérmenes y el polvo fino invisible PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, permitiendo un uso semipermanente.

 

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar aparte.

Suministro de aire en un gran espacio

Es una zona de purificación de aire mayor que la zona de enfriamiento. Puede abarcar hasta 147 m2 para crear un ambiente limpio y saludable en varios espacios verticales, como jardines de infancia, escuelas y centros comerciales.

 

Suministro de aire en un gran espacio1

*El área de cobertura de la purificación del aire puede variar según el ambiente interior.

Monitorización de la calidad del aire en tiempo real

Monitorización en tiempo real a través del control remoto inalámbrico o con cable, panel con iluminación LED y Smartphone.

Acoplamiento y desacoplamiento sencillos

Instalación más fácil mediante la fijación al cuerpo de la unidad interior.

Rejilla de elevación automática

La rejilla de elevación automática permite una fácil limpieza del filtro con una estructura de soporte de cuatro puntos, características de nivelación automática, detección de parada automática y memoria a nivel del usuario

Control independiente de las lamas1

Control independiente de las lamas

El funcionamiento libre de las lamas utiliza motores de fase independientes, lo que permite controlar las cuatro lamas de forma autónoma.

 

Control de lama de 6 pasos

Hay 6 pasos diferentes para controlar la dirección del flujo de aire con un Cassette de 1 vía. Además, se puede establecer la oscilación automática de la lama para que se mueva entre los lados izquierdo y derecho hasta 120 grados.

Altura minimizada

 

La altura del casete de 1 vía es de 132 mm, lo que lo convierte en la solución ideal para la instalación en un espacio limitado.

Instalación flexible

 

La instalación del del Cassette de 1 vía es sencilla al no requerir espacio adicional con conductos.

Gama de Cassette1

